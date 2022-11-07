Who won ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 7? Result, Final Jeopardy and more details explored

ABC returned with a brand new episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 on Sunday, November 6, 2022, featuring three comedies.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, Episode 7 was the sixth quarter-final round of the season, after which the winner will join two semi-finalists from previous weeks’ episodes. Prior to that, the first semi-finals were held between Ike Barinholtz, Iliza Shlesinger, and Simu Liu. Ike won the round and advanced to the finals.

Meanwhile, the celebrity players who participated in Episode 7 were:

1) Ray Romano, an actor from The Irishman and Everybody Loves Raymond, played for a charity named Harvest Home.

2) Melissa Rauch, an actor/comedian from The Big Bang Theory and Night Court, played for Oscar’s Kids.

3) Joel Kim Booster, a comedian and actor from Fire Island, played for the Selah Neighborhood Homeless Coalition.

Joel Kim Booster won Celebrity Jeopardy! today

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 7 started off with Ray Romano owning the signaling device. But soon Joel Kim Booster took over and showcased his knowledge.

In the first round, the categories were “Fire Island, Big ____, Ready For My Nude Scene, Bernie & Bernadette, All About Alliterative Book Characters, Everybody Loves Rain, Man.”

Joel and Ray gave each other some tough competition in round 1. Melissa Rauch’s confidence to attempt to answer questions took some time but was soon able to join the boys in the race.

With 12 correct answers, Joel banked $4,500 and was leading in the first round. He found the first Daily Double of Episode 7 but wagered only $200 as he was not confident about the category. To his surprise, the answer turned out to be correct, and thus $400 was added to his total score. Melissa and Ray, on the other hand, banked $1,500 and $1,600, respectively.

In the second round, the categories included “Lost In Exploration, Books & Authors, Human Anatomy & Physiology, Sitcoms, Fun With Flags, Starts With 2 Vowels.”

Joel took the lead in the Double Jeopardy round as well. He attempted the maximum number of questions and banked $10,300. Announcing him the winner of round 2, host Mayim Bialik said:

“Joel started on fire and is now on island of his own.”

In this round, Ray and Melissa picked Daily Doubles, respectively, but none of them could give the correct answers. Their total scores were Ray at $4,900 and Melissa at $2,200.

The categories for the third round included “Ballet & Opera, Facts About Countries, History In Comedy, Politics, Dog-Gone Words, Johnny Gilbert Says The No. 1 Hits.”

The Triple Jeopardy didn’t end up with a new result, meaning Joel was still leading the game. Including a Daily Double, he gave the highest number of right answers and banked $18,600. Ray and Melissa tried to compete with Joel but failed to do so. However, they ended the round in a tie as their respective scores were $3,300.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Melissa and Ray didn’t attempt to answer the final question and thus lost their wagering amounts. To the players’ surprise, Joel’s answer turned out to be right, and thus, he banked the highest amount in Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 7.

Hence, Joel Kim Booster won Celebrity Jeopardy! today.

Joel Kim Booster: Tonight's winner (Image via Tyler Golden/ABC)

Final Jeopardy clue, solution and results

The category for the final round of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 7 was “Brands.” The clue/question read:

“With wood becoming more difficult to source, this company turned to plastic for its automatic binding bricks, introduced in 1949.”

The correct answer was “Legos.”

While Ray wanted the game show to introduce a pause per player, Melissa wrote nothing. Thus, both celebrities lost their wagering money. Joel, on the other hand, was the only player who gave the correct answer.

Take a look at the final results of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 7:

Joel Kim Booster: $18,600 + $400 = $19,000 (What are Legos?) (1-day total: $19,000)

Ray Romano: $3,300 – $3,258 = $42 (What is We Should be Able To Pause!)

Melissa Rauch: $3,300 – $3,300 = $0 (What)

With today’s win, Joel advanced to the semi-finals, where he will compete against Wil Wheaton and John Michael Higgins next week. The winner will then be promoted to the finals to compete for a million dollars.

Meanwhile, Ray and Melissa didn’t leave empty-handed as the game show gave them $30,000, respectively, for their individual charities.

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 airs new episodes every Sunday on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.

