"Wow, when did I become a writer?” - Golden Globe Nominee Cameron Diaz once dismissed wild rumors about writing a baseball movie dedicated to then-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Four-time Golden Globe Award nominee Cameron Diaz, who was also once the highest paid actress of her time, used to date former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez. Diaz and A-Rod dated for a year between 2010-2011 before calling it quits because the pair wanted to focus on their respective careers.

In April 2011, while Cameron and Alex were still in a relationship, reports hit the press that the "Knight and Day" actress was willing to make a movie on baseball and cast her then partner, Alex Rodriguez, in it.

However, Cameron Diaz slammed the news, calling it a rumor, and said:

"I don't know where these things come from. It's absolutely not true. I don't write! Wow, when did I become a writer?"

"Good news, folks. Cameron Diaz is "working" on a movie about baseball and wants A-Rod to co-star with her. It's called "Everybody Hates Us." - @Ike Barinholtz

Alex and Cameron's romance became household gossip after the pair attended Super Bowl XLV together.

Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez's relationship became highly publicised after Super Bowl XLV

Cameron Diaz with Alex Rodriguez during the course of their relationship

Eleven years ago, a clip of Cameron feeding popcorn to Alex at Super Bowl XLV became viral. MLB fans went gaga seeing Cameron's public display of affection for A-Rod.

Here's what Cameron Diaz had to say about the popular clip shot by FOX:

"We were watching the game,and I was eating,and I was getting down to,like,the last couple pieces of popcorn. And all of a sudden,I see (Alex’s) hand coming in.

"Anybody who knows me does not put their hand in my food,especially when it’s close to my mouth. I said,’What are you doing?’ And then I went,’You know what? I love you too much,I’m going to give it to you. You deserve it.

"And it was the only piece of popcorn that I even put near his face, and they happened to have the camera on right when I did it."

Unfortunately, Cameron and Alex parted ways four months after this incident.

Currently, Diaz is married to Benji Madden, the lead guitarist and vocalist for "Good Charlotte," while Alex is dating 25-year-old fitness influencer, Kathryne Padgett.

