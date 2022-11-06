What time will Celebrity Jeopardy season 1 episode 7 air on ABC? Star-studded contestants and more details explored

Celebrity Jeopardy season 1 episode 7 will air on ABC on Sunday, October 6 at 8 pm ET. Fans will also be able to watch the episode, which will feature the sixth quarterfinal between some famous personalities, on Fubo TV and Hulu Plus.

The episode will showcase three celebrities participating in the popular mind-challenging game to earn a spot in the semi-finals, where they will have to compete against Wil Wheaton and John Michael. The quarter-finalists are:

Ray Romano: An 64-year-old actor, stand-up comedian and screenwriter known for his role in Everybody Loves Raymond

Melissa Rauch: A 42-year-old actress, comedian and model known for her role in The Big Bang Theory

Joel Kim Booster: A 34-year-old actor, producer and writer known for his roles in Fire Island and Sunnyside

In a preview of the episode, Ray can be seen joking about not knowing most of the answers as all of the teammates fail to answer a question, whose correct answer is "Who is Robin Hood?"

The runner-up of Celebrity Jeopardy! quarter-final part six will receive $30,000 for their chosen charities and the winner will head to the semi-finals. Each winning semi-finalist will go to the finale to try to win $1,000,000 for their chosen charity, while the runner ups will get $50,000.

So far, Ike Barinholtz has won the first spot in the finals.

What happened on Celebrity Jeopardy season 1 episode 6?

Last week on Celebrity Jeopardy!, Hasan Minhaj, Wil Wheaton and Troian Bellisario competed against each other in four rounds of the popular game show. The first round was "Star Track: The Next Generation, Answer In The Form Of An Abbreviation, Patriot Act, With Author-Ity, Going Green, Pretty Little Lies."

Wil won $3000 in the round by answering 12 answers correctly. Troian won $2500 and was not able to answer questions correctly in the Daily Double challenge. Hasan earned only $1200.

The category for the second round was "Tuning Into The '90s, The U.S. Constitution, World Capital Attractions, Memoirs, High Finance, and Figures Of Speech." Hasan lost $7000 in the daily double round as he wagered off all of his money. Troian won the round.

The episode description read as:

"Quarterfinal round five of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" sees actress Troian Bellisario ("Pretty Little Liars"), actor Wil Wheaton ("Stand By Me") and comedian Hasan Minhaj ("Patriot Act") battle head-to-head for a chance to move on to the semifinal round."

The third round’s title was "Medieval Architecture, Classic TV, Directional Geography In America, Out Of This World, Pick A 'Card,' The Chase." Will answered three daily doubles with his total winnings coming up to $26,5000. Troian Bellisario earned $4900 while Hasan Minhaj was able to win only $1200.

Will was able to win the final Jeaopardy round as he was the only one who answered the final question correctly. Hasan wagered all of his money in the final round but answered incorrectly, so he lost all of his earnings.

The final question was:

"In 1863 Walt Whitman wrote that this politician “has a face like a Hoosier Michael Angelo, so awful ugly it becomes beautiful."

Wil Wheaton answered Abraham Lincoln, making his earnings go up to $28,201. Troin's total earnings were $2900, while Hasan did not win anything.

Celebrity Jeopardy airs on ABC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on the network's website one day after the television broadcast.

