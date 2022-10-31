Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 episode 6: Why did fans find Hasan Minhaj “annoying?” Cause explored

Season 1 of Celebrity Jeopardy! aired Episode 6 on Sunday, featuring three celebrity players — Troian Bellisario, Wil Wheaton, and Hasan Minhaj.

Viewers were not impressed with the game show this week due to several reasons. Since the premiere, fans have been complaining about the questions being too easy for Jeopardy! standards. In Episode 6, fans were annoyed with player Hasan as he was trying hard to bring comedy while playing the game.

Name Cannot Be Blank @12itemsOrLess Hasan Minhaj is definitely the most annoying person on the planet and I can't believe I watched #CelebrityJeopardy this long before turning it off. Hasan Minhaj is definitely the most annoying person on the planet and I can't believe I watched #CelebrityJeopardy this long before turning it off.

Hasan, an actor and comedian, appeared in the competition series to play and win money for his charity, the International Rescue Committee. He competed against actor Will Wheaton, who played for the National Women’s Law Center, and Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario, who played for War Child.

Fans found Hasan Minhaj “annoying” on today’s game

Hasan Minhaj was seen ending his responses with funny actions or looks, which didn’t go down well with show’s fans.

In Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 episode 6, fans claimed that Hasan was high and thus had super-energized behavior throughout the episode. Take a look at fans’ reaction:

Toni @ToniBruno Hassan is annoying. Time to change the station. #CelebrityJeopardy Hassan is annoying. Time to change the station. #CelebrityJeopardy

Miss Honey AbracaDeborah @BiblioShay I love Hasan Minhaj, but he’s doing way too much on #CelebrityJeopardy tonight. He’s taking up so much time trying to be funny. I love Hasan Minhaj, but he’s doing way too much on #CelebrityJeopardy tonight. He’s taking up so much time trying to be funny.

Obvious Burner @Obvious86849778 Hassan is clearly high on either meth or too many Adderall. Dude's pupils are bugging bigger than dinner plates. Thought he was drunk at first but his body language is a dead giveaway #CelebrityJeopardy Hassan is clearly high on either meth or too many Adderall. Dude's pupils are bugging bigger than dinner plates. Thought he was drunk at first but his body language is a dead giveaway #CelebrityJeopardy

VickieM_WV @VickieMWV

needs to tone it way down. I don’t know how much I can take. @hasanminhaj needs to tone it way down. #CelebrityJeopardy I don’t know how much I can take.@hasanminhaj needs to tone it way down. #CelebrityJeopardy https://t.co/8dPDMPErVI

Daniel MacMahon @DanielMacMahon @JoeWithA_Y Hassan is a funny fellow. However, this episode of #CelebrityJeopardy is painful to watch. He is spoiling the watch experience. @JoeWithA_Y Hassan is a funny fellow. However, this episode of #CelebrityJeopardy is painful to watch. He is spoiling the watch experience.

Lindsay “Ashley” Wilcox @lndsyloves I liked the bit at first, but now it’s weird that Hasan is mean-mugging his camera. #CelebrityJeopardy I liked the bit at first, but now it’s weird that Hasan is mean-mugging his camera. #CelebrityJeopardy

Hasan is an actor and comedian from California. Born of Indian descent, he is married to Beena and has a child together. He is popularly known for The Daily Show, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, and The Morning Show.

He is also a writer, producer, TV host, and political commentator. The 37-year-old has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In the latest episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!, Hasan tried to act funny, but his actions backfired as fans didn’t like it. However, host Mayim Bialik seemed happy with Hasan’s presence as she confessed on the show that she was his biggest fan.

Who won Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 episode 6?

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 has four rounds and in Episode 6, Hasan lost a winning match in round 2. He was in second place when he picked his first Daily Double in round 2. But he wagered all his winning amount worth $7,000 and lost the bet.

Hasan repeated a similar strategy in the final round and scored $0 in the end. However, the show gave $30,000 to all the players who lost the game for their respective charities. So, Hasan and Troian received the mentioned amount, while Wil advanced to the semi-finals.

Wil was leading the game from the start, but his scores went sky-high after he successfully answered all his Daily Doubles in round 3. The final results of season 1 episode 6 of the game show were:

Wil Wheaton: $28,201 (Winner advanced to the semi-finals)

Troian Bellisario: $2,900

Hasan Minhaj: $0

The official synopsis of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 episode 6 reads:

“Quarterfinal round five of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” sees actress Troian Bellisario (“Pretty Little Liars”), actor Wil Wheaton (“Stand By Me”) and comedian Hasan Minhaj (“Patriot Act”) battle head-to-head for a chance to move on to the semifinal round.”

As per the show’s format, the winner will now defend his today’s win in the semi-finals, which will be held on November 13, 2022. Episodes 5 and 7 winners will join Episode 6 champion Wil in the semi-finals, and the player who will win will receive a million dollars for his/her/their respective charity.

Meanwhile, Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 airs new episodes on Sundays on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.

