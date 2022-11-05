Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 4, 2022, Friday

The Jeopardy! week (Monday-Friday) ended with a new episode of the Tournament of Champions (ToC) 2022 quarter-finals, which was released on Friday, November 4, 2022. Three competitors from Season 38 appeared to defend their last wins to earn a spot in the semi-finals.

The contestants in the latest episode included:

Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota (6 wins, $25,400 average score).

Jaskaran Singh, a consultant from Plano, Texas (Jeopardy! National College Championship champion).

Jackie Kelly, a pension calculation developer from Cary, North Carolina (4 wins, $24,060 average score).

The format of the ToC segment is the same as the regular game show. The official synopsis reads:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Eric Ahasic

All three players played pretty well in the November 4 episode. In the first round, the categories were “Champions Of Tournaments, South America, A Fashionable Category, Give Us Some Direction, Dinosaur Names, Homophones.”

Jackie Kelly took the lead in this round by correctly answering eight questions and picking a Daily Double. She scored $6,000, while Jaskaran Singh gave more correct answers than her but missed the chance to lead the round as Jackie got lucky with a Daily Double. Jaskaran banked $5,800 by correctly answering 10 questions. Eric Ahasic, on the other hand, gave eight correct and three incorrect answers, scoring $2,600.

The categories for the second round were “History, Triple Rhyme Time, Musical Instruments, The Tangled Web, On Broadway, The Oed Quotes.”

Eric’s luck turned the game in his favor in the Double Jeopardy round. He got both Daily Doubles back-to-back and his score went up from $5,800 to $23,200. Jaskaran and Jackie, too, played wonderfully and tried to score as high as they could. Jaskaran banked $11,000, while Jackie came in second place with a score of $19,600.

The Final Jeopardy question was correctly answered by Jaskaran and Eric. While the latter decided to take a risk and wager half of his total amount, Jaskaran played it safe and put up only $2,202 on a bet. Both won the final round, leaving Jackie in third place.

With the highest score, Eric Ahasic won Jeopardy! today.

Eric Ahasic: Tonight’s winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round in the November 4 episode was “World Cities,” and the final clue reads:

“The name of this city may come from ‘dur,’ meaning water, a reference to the Helvetian people’s settlement on a lake.”

The correct answer to the final question/clue was “Zurich, Switzerland.”

While Eric and Jaskaran gave the right responses, Jackie wrote “Geneva.” Take a look at the final results of Friday’s episode:

Eric Ahasic: $26,000 + $13,201 = $39,201 (What is Zurich?) (1-day total: $39,201)

Jaskaran Singh: $11,000 + $2,201 = $13,201 (What is Zurich?)

Jackie Kelly: $19,600 – $6,401 = $13,199 (What is Geneva?)

With today’s win, Eric advanced to the semi-finals, which will begin next week. The 2022 Tournament of Champions started its quarter-finals round this week and so far, the semi-finalists are Maureen O’Neil, Andrew He, Tyler Rhode, John Focht, and Eric. One more player will join the list and advance to the semi-finals.

Season 38’s highest scorers — Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach — have already earned their spots in the semi-finals. Three winners from next week’s round will advance to the finals and the winner will then receive $2,50,000.

The next episode of the syndicated game show will air on Monday, November 7, 2022.

