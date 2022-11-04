Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 3, 2022, Thursday

A brand new episode of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions (ToC) 2022 aired on Thursday, November 3, 2022, featuring the fourth game of the quarter-finals.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the ToC series welcomes back former champions to compete against each other. The winner bags the ToC title and wins $2,50,000. The Season 38 champions participated in the 2022 competition, and by Thursday, four players had advanced to the semi-finals.

Season 38 champions who played in the November 3 episode were:

John Focht, a software team lead originally from El Paso, Texas (4 wins: $22,016 average score).

Courtney Shah, a community college instructor from Portland, Oregon (7 wins, $15,695 average score).

Rowan Ward, a chart caller, writer & editor from Chicago, Illinois (Second Chance Tournament champion).

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is John Focht

The latest episode of the Tournament of Champions started off with tough competition between the players.

The categories for the first round included “A Year Ending In 2, Real-Deal Rhyme Time, Newspapers & Magazines, Objects Of Verse, Adverbs, Film Fight Marquee.”

It started a bit slow, but then the players began to gather pace. Rowan Ward took the lead in round 1 by correctly answering 10 questions and banking $3,600. John Focht was not far behind as he scored $3,000 by giving six correct answers. Courtney Shah, too, answered six questions correctly, but they were of lesser value. Thus, her total score was $2,400.

In the second round, the categories were “Gotta Know Your Science, Starts With J, Biblical People, Get Down To Business, Name That Balkan Nation, A Musical Journey With Questlove.”

John turned the game around in the Double Jeopardy round by taking a lead over Rowan. He picked both Daily Doubles and answered 13 questions correctly, scoring a whopping $32,000. Rowan was in second place with earnings of $10,800, while Courtney landed in third position with a score of $5,200.

The Final Jeopardy didn’t bring any money to the players as they couldn’t correctly answer the final question. Despite leading the game by a huge margin in round 2, John decided to play it safe and bet $0 to keep his score intact. His strategy worked as his final answer was wrong. Rowan and Courtney, on the other hand, wagered money and lost, resulting Rowan in second place and Courtney in third.

Hence, John Focht won Jeopardy! today.

John Focht: Tonight's winner (Image via @tkfocht/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the November 3 episode, the category for the final round was “Novel Locales,” and the final clue read:

“This place from a 1933 novel lies in the Valley of Blue Moon, below a peak called Karakal.”

The correct answer to the final question/clue was “Shangri-La.”

None of today’s players knew the correct response. John wrote “Xanadu,” while Courtney and Rowan guessed “Big Valley” and “Brigadoon,” respectively.

Take a look at the final results of the November 3 episode:

John Focht: $32,000 – $0 = $32,000 (What is Xanadu?) (Semi-Finalist)

Rowan Ward: $10,800 – $399 = $10,401 ($5,000) (What is Brigadoon???)

Courtney Shah: $5,200 – $4,200 = $1,000 ($5,000) (What is the Big Valley?)

Ken Jennings @KenJennings As if the last few @Jeopardy games weren't enough to get you pumped, they just sent me the EXTENDED DIRECTOR'S CUT of the ToC hype video. As if the last few @Jeopardy games weren't enough to get you pumped, they just sent me the EXTENDED DIRECTOR'S CUT of the ToC hype video. https://t.co/Tp8i04lAVt

John advanced to the semi-finals after today’s win. He will return to the game show next week to compete against either one of the semi-finalists — Mattea Roach, Amy Schneider, or Matt Amodio. There are two more episodes left in the quarter-finals before the Tournament of Champions 2022 moves towards the semi-finals and the finals.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch the next episode of the syndicated game show on Friday, November 4, 2022.

