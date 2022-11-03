Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 2, 2022, Wednesday

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022 returned with a brand new episode on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, featuring three Season 38 winners.

The game show is currently holding its quarter-finals until next Monday. The winners from the week will advance to the semi-finals and then the finals, which will decide the prize winner of the 2022 Tournament of Champions.

Meanwhile, the players from Wednesday’s episode were:

Tyler Rhode, a director at a start-up from New York, New York (5 wins, $19,417 average score)

Margaret Shelton, a homemaker from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (4 wins, $15,940 average score)

Brian Chang, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois (7 wins, $23,438 average score)

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Tyler Rhode

The latest episode witnessed scores being tied more than once between Margaret Shelton and Tyler Rhode.

The categories for the first round included “Historic Names, Team Of The MLB Hall Of Famers, You Left Me, 5-5, Baroque, The Law.”

Among all three players today, Brian Chang was the one with the highest wins during his stint in Season 38. However, his luck didn’t work out for her in the latest episode as he gave four wrong answers, including a Daily Double, in Round 1, leaving him with a negative score of -$1,000. Margaret and Tyler, on the other hand, were giving each other a tough competition and they ended up with a tie score of $5,400, respectively.

In the second round, the categories were “National Geographic 100 Cities 5,000 Ideas, Health & Medicine, Simon Says, Child Actors, Novel Nurses, Anagrams Of Each Other.”

Brian found his rhythm in the Double Jeopardy round by giving a few correct responses, including a Daily Double. He banked $4,200, while the remaining two players were on a roll. Margaret ended up giving a few wrong answers, but multiple correct responses took her total score up to $17,400. Tyler would have taken the lead in this round, but one incorrect answer brought him down to $17,400, which meant another tie with Margaret.

The Final Jeopardy was also ruled by Tyler and Margaret, however, the latter didn’t jeopardize all of her earnings like Tyler did. Fortunately, Tyler got the final question right and thus his score surpassed Margaret’s total. Brian, on the other hand, played safe and wagered $0. His final answer was incorrect, which didn’t affect his total score of $4,200.

Hence, Tyler Rhode won Jeopardy! today.

Tyler Rhode: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category of the latest episode’s final round was "Phases in American History.” The final question, in the form of a clue, read:

"Andrew Johnson vetoed a bill that gave reparations to formerly enslaved people, hence this phrase for an unfulfilled promise.”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Forty acres and a mule.”

Margaret and Tyler gave the right responses, while Brian didn’t answer the question. Take a look at the final results of the November 2 episode:

Tyler Rhode: $17,400 + $17,400 = $34,800 (What is forty acres and a mule?) (SEMI-FINALIST)

Margaret Shelton: $17,400 + $7,000 = $24,400 (What is “forty acres and a mule”?)

Brian Chang: $4,200 – $0 = $4,200 (What is ??)

Tyler won today’s episode and earned a spot in the semi-finals of the Tournament of Champions 2022. Three semi-final episodes will take place and Tyler will be appearing in one of them.

Meanwhile, Season 38 champions Amy Schneider (40 wins), Matt Amodio (38 wins), and Mattea Roach (23 wins) already have their spots booked in the semi-finals.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the next quarter-final episode will air on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

