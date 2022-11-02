Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

With two quarter-finals already down, the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! is ready to delve back into the Tournament of Champions on November 2, 2022. This is indeed one of the most exciting times for the game show as it features the best of this year's contestants fighting against each other in a bid to win the most prestigious prize of them all.

Over the last two days, the two favorites have been beaten, and now the competition looks more exciting than ever.

In the upcoming round, Margaret Shelton, a homemaker from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Tyler Rhode, a director at a start-up from New York, and Brian Chang, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois, will face off to secure a place in the next phase of the competition. They are all very well-matched and anything could happen in the next round.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time, having begun its reign in the 1960s. With an offbeat format and engaging content, the show has compelled viewers for a long time, only to get better with age. The final round of the show is also a crucial factor in its growing popularity across the globe.

The final round of Jeopardy! is considered the most important part of the show. Not only does it pose some heavy challenges to participants, but it also allows viewers to be a part of the game from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can be part of the show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as this can often be a difficult process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

November 2, 2022, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Andrew Johnson vetoed a bill that gave reparations to formerly enslaved people, hence this phrase for an unfulfilled promise."

This question is from the category "Phases in American History." This is a clear trivia favorite and a treat for history buffs. This may not be the most difficult of topics, and that would only increase the fun in this case.

Jeopardy! final solution - Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The clue and solution to the final question read as follows:

Clue: Andrew Johnson vetoed a bill that gave reparations to formerly enslaved people, hence this phrase for an unfulfilled promise.

Solution: Forty acres and a mule.

Former President Andrew Johnson was infamous for being against the Civil Rights movement. He succeeded Abraham Lincoln and did everything in his power to stop formerly enslaved people from owning any land. The phrase "40 acres and a mule" came from a bill that Johnson vetoed.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round are Margaret Shelton, Tyler Rhode, and Brian Chang. All of them played on an identical level in their original appearance. Hence, it is hard to predict who will emerge victorious.

Catch them in action on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

