Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The long-running game show Jeopardy! is all set to premiere a brand-new episode on October 12, 2022, bringing back Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, for his ninth game. Contestants like Cris are making this new season just as exciting as the brilliant 38th installment of the show, which featured some of the best contestants of all time like Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio.

In the upcoming episode, eight-day champion Cris Pannullo will face off against Elizabeth Meisenzahl, a student from Lima, New York, and Fernando Villafuerte, a graduate student from Pasadena, California. Cris has played a brilliant game till now, with his style resembling the brilliant Matt Amodio. However, he survived a narrow loss in the previous episode. Despite stacking up $275,502 in his tenure, he has to play carefully in the upcoming round.

Jeopardy! is arguably one of the most popular game shows in the history of American television. Since it was officially launched in 1964, the show has made its way to the forefront of American television. The engaging nature and offbeat format of the show play a big role in its steadily growing popularity. Another big reason for this is the extremely intriguing final round, which offers many offbeat twists.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Watch She's ready for her close-upWatch @idinamenzel 's breakthrough role as a category presenter TOMORROW on an all-new Jeopardy! She's ready for her close-up 🎬Watch @idinamenzel's breakthrough role as a category presenter TOMORROW on an all-new Jeopardy! https://t.co/HRHmPFOMF1

Apart from the twists in the final round, it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. Over the years, this has become a cult practice. As fun as it sounds, it can also be difficult at times.

October 12, 2022, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The upcoming round's final question reads:

"In a Sept. 3, 1939, speech, he said, "Everything that I have worked for…has crashed into ruins"

This question is from the category "20th Century Leaders." Due to the lack of specifics, this topic is rather complicated.

In the final round, participants will be provided with a solution and they will have to figure out its question. This can often be a daunting task for viewers.

Jeopardy! final solution - Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The clue and solution to the final question for the upcoming round reads:

Clue: In a Sept. 3, 1939, speech, he said, “Everything that I have worked for… has crashed into ruins.”

Answer: Neville Chamberlain.

Neville Chamberlain was the prime minister of the United Kingdom at the start of World War II. Many blame him for his foreign policies that did not prevent Hitler's rise. After the declaration of war, he said:

"This is a sad day for all of us, and to none is it sadder than to me,...Everything that I have worked for, everything that I have hoped for, everything that I believed in during my public life, has crashed into ruins."

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy What an intense game of back-and-forth! See who made it out on top: bit.ly/3Vjh6K4 What an intense game of back-and-forth! See who made it out on top: bit.ly/3Vjh6K4 https://t.co/JhmOXxqx4m

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are eight-day champion Cris Pannullo, student Elizabeth Meisenzahl, and graduate student Fernando Villafuerte.

Catch them in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

Poll : 0 votes