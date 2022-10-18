"Justin Bieber just threw his 84th pitch" - Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Bob Costas hilariously slips up, calls All-Star Shane Bieber, pop star Justin Bieber

Legendary baseball analyst Bob Costas misidentified Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber for music superstar Justin Bieber while on commentary duty for the Yankees vs. Guardians game.

"Classic mixup. Bob Costas accidentally called @ShaneBieber19 Justin Bieber instead. #Postseason" - Sportsnet, Twitter

Quite the gaffe for a game being telecast nationally.

Bob Costas of NBC Sports talk before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

He made the mistake during the top of the 6th innings of Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Friday and was left saying “sorry” on national television. Truly a comedy of errors, but it's never too late to say sorry!

"Justin Bieber just threw his 84th pitch," Costas said before immediately realizing his mistake. "Did I actually call Shane Bieber 'Justin Bieber?' I vowed that would not happen."

The commentator immediately acknowledged his error and stated that he would never allow such a thing to happen again. He was also quite sure that this wasn’t the first somebody confused the Biebers.

"I'm sure it's not the first time it's happened in his life," he joked, before praying that Bieber wasn’t watching the game.

Costas then cleared the air and said the correct name for the viewers.

"Shane Bieber, ladies and gentlemen," he said.

Bob Costas not the first to misidentify, as Bieber has been mistook for Justin Bieber in the past, too

Bob Costas clearly wasn't wrong. In April 2019, Shane Bieber posted a picture of his own baseball card, where he’d been misidentified as the pop star. Justin replied to his tweet by saying, "I feel like we have a special connection."

"I feel like we have a special connection" - Justin Bieber, Twitter

During the MLB Player’s Weekend in August of the same year, Shane Bieber wore a shirt that read “Not Justin.” It's a nice way to counter the joke.

Fuzzy @fuzzyfromyt Never forget when Justin Bieber answered back with his own "Not Shane Bieber" jersey LOL Never forget when Justin Bieber answered back with his own "Not Shane Bieber" jersey LOL https://t.co/6YPpqU1KwV

"Never forget when Justin Bieber answered back with his own "Not Shane Bieber" jersey LOL" - Fuzzy, Twitter

Justin acknowledged this by wearing a jersey, featuring Shane’s number 57, which read “Not Shane Bieber,” USA Today reported.

