"It isn’t quite like playing, but it’s the closest thing to it. You remember every pitch" - Legendary broadcaster Bob Costas on his comeback to MLB postseason series in 22 years

Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Bob Costas will make his return to the MLB postseason series in the American League Division Series for the first time since 2000. Costas will cover the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians in the postseason.

In an interview with "The Athletic," the 70-year-old spoke about his return to broadcasting in the ALDS, saying:

“I’m really excited about the prospect of doing an entire series, instead of parachuting in for a single game. We used to do one game in each series, alternating National League and American League, for MLBN. We’d come in for Game 2 or Game 3, and that was fine."

Sporting News MLB @sn_mlb Bob Costas is calling his first full MLB postseason series since 2000. Bob Costas is calling his first full MLB postseason series since 2000. https://t.co/Yqe6HjxgNP

Costas continued:

"But you didn’t have the full narrative of the series. It allows you to get into a rhythm. It isn’t quite like playing, but it’s the closest thing to it. You remember every pitch.”

Bob Costas with Seth Myers back in 2013 while with the NBC

Costas will join Ron Darling and sideline reporter Lauren Shehadi to make his first appearance in the MLB postseason since the series between the Yankees and Seattle Mariners 22 years ago. He also signed a new deal last year to host the NLCS studio show. The veteran will also serve as the TBS studio host for the 2022 ALCS after his long-awaited return.

Bob Costas once showed his support for tainted star Mark McGwire after he confessed to using PEDs

Divisional Round - Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

Former MLB legend Mark McGwire admitted to using PEDs in an interview with Costas in 2010. McGwire revealed that he took steroids before hitting a then-record 70 homers in 1998, with Sammy Sosa at 66. He also revealed that he used a human growth hormone before his retirement in 2001.

After the interview, Bob Costas defended the star, controversially saying that, despite the wrongdoing, he was a "nice" and "sincere" guy. He said:

"Mark McGwire is a really nice guy. I think he’s very sincere in the way he lives his life. Not approving of taking steroids. But I think he has a lot of virtues as a person. I’ve always liked him. He and I always had a good relationship."

McGwire won two World Series championships in his career, with Oakland in 1989 and the St. Louis Cardinals as a coach in 2011. He made it to 12 All-Star games, while winning the AL Rookie of the Year in 1987, with three Silver Slugger awards and one Gold Glove award.

Poll : 0 votes