"I wish I never played that era" - Throwback to when former MLB All-Star Mark McGwire broke down while admitting his PED use

Former Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals Mark McGwire once couldn't hold back tears while talking about consuming PEDs during his career.

In a lengthy interview with the MLB Network, McGwire revealed that the use of steroids was rampant across the league and that he regretted the decision immensely looking back. He said:

"It was the era that we played in. I wish I never played that era. I wish we had drug testing. If we had drug testing when I was playing, you and I wouldn't be having this conversation today. The names I don't remember, I did injectibles. I preferred the orals. The steroids that I did were on a very, very low dosage."

McGwire first came clean in 2010, admitting the use when he broke baseball's home run record in 1998. He hit a then-record 70 homers in 1998 with Sammy Sosa in second with 66. McGwire also revealed using a human growth hormone before retiring from the game at 38 back in 2001.

Mark McGwire last coached the San Diego Padres from 2016-2018

Sportscaster Bob Costas once publicly endorsed Mark McGwire's admission of using PEDs

Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Bob Costas was in the center of controversy after his thoughts on the controversial 2010 interview with the former MLB player. Mark McGwire apologized to all his fans and family, while calling it the "hardest day of his life." Costas said:

"Mark McGwire is a really nice guy. I think he’s very sincere in the way he lives his life. Not approving of taking steroids. But I think he has a lot of virtues as a person. I’ve always liked him. He and I always had a good relationship. So when the time came that he wanted to come clean at least to the extent that he did about this.”

The comments made were still hotly debated as McGwire was not eligible for selection in the baseball Hall of Fame. He won two World Series championships, one with Oakland in 1989 and one with the St. Louis Cardinals as a coach in 2011. He has also been selected to 12 All-Star games, won the AL Rookie of the Year in 1987, with 3 Silver Slugger awards and 1 Golden Glove award.

