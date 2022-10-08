Is Guardians' Shane Bieber Related to Justin Bieber?

Is starter Shane Bieber related to Justin Bieber? One of the main questions for the Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays is not even baseball-related. Unfortunately, for baseball (or music) fans everywhere, the two are not related. However, they have not shied away from the coincidence.

shane bieber and justin bieber wearing these shirts is everything

During the 2019 Player's Weekend, Shane took the opportunity to clarify on his custom jersey that he was "not Justin". The ongoing joke would continue as Justin Bieber would be seen wearing a jersey that said "Not Shane" on the back.

Origin of the Shane Bieber and Justin Bieber relation story

While it is not uncommon for celebrities to share the same last name, the connection between Shane and Justin was taken to an extra level due to a misprint on a baseball card.

The card in question was part of the 2019 Topps Stadium Club collection. The error was displayed on the brief bio on the back of the card where it said 'Justin' in place of 'Shane'. The misprint was quickly brought to light and became a joke that both have fully embraced.

"Nice @Topps" - Shane Bieber

"Justin Bieber supports cousin Shane Bieber, ace of the Guardians." - New York Porch Sports

Bieber's road to stardom

The Cleveland Guardians ace has been dominant since making his debut in 2018-19. The former fourth-round selection has been a staple for Cleveland since breaking out in the 2019 season, where he captured the All-Star Game MVP award. That was only the beginning of his superstar career.

In 2020, Bieber would finish the shortened season with an 8-1 record while posting a 1.63 ERA and recording 122 strikeouts. He would go on to win his first American League Cy Young Award.

Bieber is set to start Game 1 of the American League Wild Card on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

