Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 will return with yet another exciting episode on November 13, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The one-hour episode will document the second round of the semifinals with an interesting line-up of celebrity contestants. They have each won their respective rounds of the quarterfinals and will compete to advance to the finals and win the grand cash prize to donate to the charity of their choice.

Celebrity contestants appearing on episode 8 of Celebrity Jeopardy! include actor John Michael Higgins, actor Wil Wheaton, and actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster.

Viewers will have to tune in to see them participate over multiple rounds and witness one contestant getting closer to earning the $1 million cash prize for the charity of their choosing.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Celebrity Jeopardy!, produced by Sony Pictures Television, is an all-new game show airing this fall on ABC. This new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. Celebrity Jeopardy! is executive produced by Michael Davies."

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 episode 8 format

Celebrity Jeopardy! @CelebJeopardy 🤩 Tune in SUNDAY for an all-new Get to know our celebrity guests a little better🤩 Tune in SUNDAY for an all-new #CelebrityJeopardy ! and Stream on Hulu! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Get to know our celebrity guests a little better 😉🤩 Tune in SUNDAY for an all-new #CelebrityJeopardy! and Stream on Hulu! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/w6weTV40PO

Episode 8 of Celebrity Jeopardy! will have John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton, and Joel Kim Booster participate over three rounds, each loaded with cash prizes that they can earn by formulating questions from the given clues. The franchise even introduced an additional third round for the first time in the show's history, called the Triple Jeopardy!

The celebrity contestants will have to compete against each other and attempt to win the three rounds of the semifinals - Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and Triple Jeopardy!, which contain clues worth $100 to $500, $200 - $1000, $300 - $1500, to advance to the finals. Ike Barinholtz won the first round of the semifinals against Iliza Shlesinger and Simu Liu, and advanced to the finals.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Semifinal #2 reads:

"John Michael Higgins (“America Says”), actor Wil Wheaton (“Stand By Me”) and Joel Kim Booster (“Fire Island”) step up to the podium again for their chance at the $1 million grand prize on the second semifinal round of Celebrity Jeopardy!."

On that note, let's have a detailed look at the contestants for the upcoming episode.

1) John Michael Higgins

John Michael Higgins participated in the first round of the quarterfinals against Aisha Tyler and Matt Rogers. Although it took time for him to warm up to the game, John established an early lead in the first round.

He took a big leap on the scoreboard in the second round, which was enough to keep him strong until the final round. He predicted Matt's bet to successfully earn the win.

2) Wil Wheaton

Celebrity Jeopardy! @CelebJeopardy The one and only Wil Wheaton, everyone! Catch him in the #CelebrityJeopardy ! SEMI FINALS tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC! The one and only Wil Wheaton, everyone! Catch him in the #CelebrityJeopardy! SEMI FINALS tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC! https://t.co/lwK62pfJNC

Wil Wheaton participated in the fifth round of the quarterfinals against Troian Bellisario and Hasan Minhaj. The Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant took an early lead in the first round and maintained it throughout the second round.

In the third round, he came up on the scoreboard by correctly answering all three Daily Doubles. Wil won the competition by being the only contestant to correctly answer in the final round.

3) Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster participated in the sixth round of the quarter-finals and competed against Melissa Rauch and Ray Romano. Although Ray established an early lead, Joel soon followed him and took over the round.

The contestant even took the lead in the second round. He gave the highest number of correct answers, including a daily double in the third round, and was the only contestant to correctly answer the Final Jeopardy! round.

Episode 8 of Celebrity Jeopardy! will feature stiff competition as the three previous quarterfinal winners attempt to take on the competition head-to-head and put their best foot forward to advance to the finals. Viewers will have to watch the episode to find out who takes home the win and a ticket to the finals.

Don't forget to tune in to the episode this Sunday on ABC.

