Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Jeopardy! is ready for another episode in this enthralling season, and it is hard to recall when the stakes were so high. The game show is currently in the finals of the Tournament of Champions, the most exciting phase of the show. Moreover, it is the fourth round of the five-round finale, and one of the contestants is whiskers away from taking home the title.

In the upcoming round, Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California, will face off for the fourth time, with Andrew He is in the most promising position to take home the cup with two wins in four games. Sam, sadly, appears to be less of a contender now.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world. It started out in the 1960s, and with 39 seasons up until now, it has grabbed the viewer's attention better than most game shows could have. The major things that set this game show apart are the engaging nature and the offbeat format. Moreover, the game show also features an unique final round that has many things to keep viewers engaged.

The final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. They can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for Jeopardy! fans around the world. However, doing this every day, especially in the Tournament of Champions, can be quite a bit of a task. That's where we come in. Below, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode. Scroll on.

November 17, 2022, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Ridley Scott’s first feature film, “The Duellists”, was based on a story by this author to whom Scott’s film “Alien” also pays tribute"

This question is from the category "Movies & Literature," and is by far the most mainstream topic in the finale of the Tournament of Champions. It doesn't necessarily follow that it is simple, but movie fans might have an edge today.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, November 17, 2022

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Ridley Scott’s first feature film, “The Duellists”, was based on a story by this author to whom Scott’s film “Alien” also pays tribute.

Solution: Joseph Conrad.

Ridley Scott's first feature, The Duellists, was based on the Joseph Conrad short story The Duel. The book is a thriller based on a true story about two of Napoleon's soldiers.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, November 17, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California.

As unlikely as it sounds, today may be the last chance for Amy Schnieder to stay in this tournament. It is definitely 'the' big day for Andrew He. Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

Poll : 0 votes