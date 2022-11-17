Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 16, 2022, Wednesday

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions (ToC) 2022 returned with three finalists on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

In the ongoing finals, two games have already been conducted, where Andrew He and Amy Schneider bagged one win each. As per the tournament’s rules, a player has to win three games to earn the title of Tournament of Champions.

In the November 16 finals, the players were:

Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California (40 wins).

Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California (5 wins, $28,627 average score).

Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California (Professors Tournament champion).

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Andrew He

Andrew He has been an excellent player in the ToC finals. He won the first game and almost bagged the victory in the second game, but wagered a high amount in the final round and lost. Game 2 was, hence, won by Amy Schneider.

In the latest episode, Andrew once again proved that he can defeat Amy, the highest scorer of season 38.

The categories of the first round were “A Bouquet Of Flowers, American History, Better Call Saul, Rappers Who Act, Beastly Book Titles, Making An Assonance Of Yourself.”

All three players had a head-to-head match in round 1. Amy gave the maximum number of answers correctly, but Andrew took the lead after he picked a Daily Double. Since Game 1 of the ToC finals, Andrew has somehow managed to find and win the first Daily Double. The total scores of the players after round 1 were: Andrew and Amy banked the same amount, $3,800, respectively, while Sam Buttrey scored $3,600.

In the second round, the categories included “4 Weddings & A Funeral, Opera Characters, Compound Words, Cold Around The Globe, Heard In The Movie, Spelementary.”

The Double Jeopardy turned out to be pretty interesting after Amy lost her Daily Double. She landed in third place with a score of $2,400. Sam finally bagged first place in this round by banking $13,200, while Andrew scored $13,200, including another Daily Double.

In the Final Jeopardy, only Amy gave the correct answer to the final question, but her total score was lesser than Andrew’s. Sam landed in third place after wagering a big amount and losing it in the final round.

Hence, Andrew He won Jeopardy! today.

Andrew He: Tonight's winner (Image via @Jeopardy/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the November 16 episode, the category for the final round was “The New Testament,” and the clue read:

“Paul’s letter to them is the New Testament epistle with the most Old Testament quotations.”

The correct answer to the final clue/question was “Romans or Hebrews.”

Interestingly, the final question had two correct answers and it all depended on the show which one answer they would prefer. Going by the results, it was clarified that Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022 picked “Hebrews,” because Sam wrote “Romans,” and he was told it was the wrong answer.

Take a look at the final results of the November 16 episode:

Andrew He: $13,200 – $3,201 = $9,999 (Who are Philippiaes?) (2 wins)

Amy Schneider: $2,400 + $1,000 = $3,400 (Who are the Hebrews?) (1 win)

Sam Buttrey: $14,800 – $11,601 = $3,199 (Who are the Romans?) (0 wins)

As the game show went for “Hebrews” as the correct answer, today’s round was won by Amy. Sam, who wrote “Romans,” lost the bet. However, both the players’ total scores were lesser than Andrew's, resulting in him being the winner of Game 3.

The trio will return for Game 4 and if Andrew wins again, he will be announced as the Tournament of Champions.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the syndicated game show will air the next episode on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

