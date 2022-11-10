Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, November 10, 2022

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Jeopardy! will return with another exciting round of the popular game show, only this time it is the semi-finals of the coveted Tournament of Champions, perhaps the most exciting part of the popular game show. With one semi-final already down, fans of the show will be looking for the next champion among the trio of contestants in the upcoming round. Yesterday, Amy Schenider qualified for the final round and will be waiting to see her competitors.

In the upcoming episode, Matt Amodio, a postdoctoral researcher from Cambridge, Massachusetts, and also one of the best Jeopardy! players of all time, will face off against John Focht, a software team lead originally from El Paso, Texas, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California. Though Amodio's presence screams terror for the other participants, a herculean effort may be able to dethrone the trivia master. As of now, Amodio remains the favorite.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Watch Matt Amodio go against Sam Buttrey and John Focht on tonight's all-new Fixed air conditioners are what Jeopardy! dreams are made of!Watch Matt Amodio go against Sam Buttrey and John Focht on tonight's all-new #JeopardyToC Fixed air conditioners are what Jeopardy! dreams are made of!Watch Matt Amodio go against Sam Buttrey and John Focht on tonight's all-new #JeopardyToC https://t.co/4miIWqThdZ

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time, having begun in the early 1960s. It has only increased in popularity owing to its offbeat format and engaging nature. After decades of entertainment spanning 39 seasons, it has now become a household name. The final round of the show is also a pivotal piece in its soaring popularity that stretches across the globe.

The final round has many elements that make it unique in unprecedented ways. It also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes, making it a compelling feature. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

November 10, 2022, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"By ferry, the distance between these 2 paired Mediterranean islands is about 40 miles from Alcudia to Ciutadella."

This question is from the category "Geographic Pairs." Geography topics are always a favorite of trivia enthusiasts. This, on the other hand, is a little out of the ordinary in that regard. It will be interesting to see how the participants deal with this, especially while facing Matt Amodio.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, November 10, 2022

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: By ferry, the distance between these 2 paired Mediterranean islands is about 40 miles from Alcudia to Ciutadella.

Solution: Majorca and Menorca.

This is certainly a confusing question as there are other more popular pairs of Mediterranean islands like Corsica and Sardinia. However, Majorca and Menorca are separated by 40 miles and can be traveled via ferry.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, November 10, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



: bit.ly/3TtWyN2 ICYMI: If you weren’t able to watch the #JeopardyToC exhibition game last night, you can watch it on our YouTube channel! ICYMI: If you weren’t able to watch the #JeopardyToC exhibition game last night, you can watch it on our YouTube channel! ▶️: bit.ly/3TtWyN2 https://t.co/PeeUvA6yF0

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Matt Amodio, a postdoctoral researcher from Cambridge, Massachusetts, John Focht, a software team lead originally from El Paso, Texas, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California.

This will certainly not be an easy round, especially with Matt Amodio as the clear favorite. Catch the semi-final live on your local stations.

Poll : 0 votes