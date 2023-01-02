Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, January 2, 2023

The new year brings with it the anticipation for a new episode of Jeopardy! and that is precisely what fans will get on January 2, 2023.

The show has entered the new year high on excitement as Ray Lalonde, the brilliant participant threatening all those preceding him, continues to reign. With a streak of 12 games and an estimated earning of $354,300, Lalonde has already established himself as one of the greatest contestants to appear in the game show.

In the upcoming episode, Lalonde, who is a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, will face off against Denise Carlon, an attorney from Seaside Heights, New Jersey, and Chris Blair, a development operations manager from Newbury Park, California. Lalonde's playing style is very reminiscent of another Canada-based champion, Mattea Roach, from season 38. It would be interesting to see if Lalonde manages to surpass her as well.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world. It originally began in the 1960s and has retained its popularity for decades. It has, in fact, only grown in size and fanbase, and is now a global game show. Most of the plaudits for this go to the offbeat nature and engaging format of the show. Alongside that, the final round of Jeopardy! also plays a huge role in its ever-growing popularity.

The final round offers a lot for every participant and viewer. Not only does it contain some hefty challenges, but it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for many devotees of the show. However, doing this every day can be quite a hustle. To save time, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 2, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Saying it was stolen by Napoleon, self-styled Italian patriot Vincenzo Peruggia took it in 1911."

This question is from the category "Historical Crimes." Now, this is a very interesting topic and not something you encounter on a daily basis. Yet, it is still historically relevant and an excellent trivia topic. It would be interesting to see how the participants react to this question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, January 2, 2023

The clue and solution to the final question read as follows:

Clue: Saying it was stolen by Napoleon, self-styled Italian patriot Vincenzo Peruggia took it in 1911.

Solution: Mona Lisa.

Interestingly, Mona Lisa wasn't the most famous painting in the world till the 1911 heist by Peruggia. He was later arrested while trying to sell the painting.

Jeopardy! contestants today: January 2, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the competition are Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Denise Carlon, an attorney from Seaside Heights, New Jersey, and Chris Blair, a development operations manager from Newbury Park, California.

Catch Ray Lalonde in his attempts to continue his streak on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

