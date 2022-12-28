Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The prolific game show, Jeopardy!, is all set to return with a brand-new episode on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Since the arrival of Cris Pannullo, who became the best player of the current season, the game show appears to have picked up a magical pace, and now a new champion threatens all around him. Ray Lalonde snatched another impressive win in the previous episode and will now look to extend his winning streak in his upcoming ninth game in a row.

In the upcoming episode, Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, will face off against Maggie Frank-Hsu, a writer from San Diego, California, and Scott Handelman, a math and computer science teacher from Lincoln, Nebraska. The scenic artist has already amassed a tidy $219,300 in his last eight games and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

December 27, 2022, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

This question is from the category "Children's books." Despite the breadth of the category, it is typical of the material covered on this quiz show.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The clue and solution to the final question of the show read as follows:

Clue: Its title character is told “By the time you are real, most of your hair has been loved off…your eyes drop out & you get…shabby”

Solution: The Velveteen Rabbit.

Margery Williams' 1992 masterpiece about a stuffed rabbit's desire to become a real rabbit featured this exchange between the titular character and the Skin Horse.

Jeopardy! contestants today- Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Catch them in action on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

