Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, December 30, 2022

Jeopardy! is all set to return to the TV screens for the final time in 2022, bringing back the brilliant Ray Lalonde for the 11th consecutive time, making him the second-best player in the incredible 39th season so far. Lalonde is only behind Cris Panullo now. The contestant has won a tremendous amount of $311,500 over his eleven days so far.

The three contestants for the upcoming episode are Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Kristin Jacobsen, a retired naval officer from Burke, Virginia, and Isaac Rabbani, a graduate student from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. If Lalonde wins this round, he will become one of the few players to reach a streak of 12. Interestingly, Lalonde came close to losing in the previous round. It would be more interesting to see how he bounces back in this episode.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world. It originally began in 1964 and has evolved into one of the most popular shows in the world. The game show boasts an interesting set of rules that make it extremely engaging and different from other shows of its kind. It is extensively general knowledge-based and requires superior trivia skills. The final round of the show also adds a lot of zeal to the already popular game show.

Did you come up with the correct response to this clue? Today's #FinalJeopardy! category is ... Gods & Goddesses.

The final round of the show is arguably the most important part of the game show. It not only puts the participants in some very challenging circumstances but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for Jeopardy! fans. However, this can often be a problem for viewers who are not hardcore trivia buffs. That's where we come in. Below, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode.

December 30, 2022, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

"Continuing a downward trend, in July 2022 it was at 27% capacity, its lowest level since 1937 when it was first being filled."

This question is from the category "U.S. Bodies of Water." Geography has always been a trivia favorite and may not present a significant challenge to die-hard trivia fans.

Jeopardy! final solution - Friday, December 30, 2022

Solution: Lake Mead.

Lake Mead was a reservoir that was formed when the Hoover Dam was built on the Colorado River. It dates back to the 1930s.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, December 30, 2022

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

