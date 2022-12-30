Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, December 29, 2022

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! will air on Thursday, December 29, 2022. This episode will feature the brilliant Ray Lalonde, who is currently on a winning streak. Ray Lalonde was one of a select few competitors who made it to the ten-game mark in the competition. It is now apparent that he is prepared to play his eleventh game, which has the potential to propel him to the next level and bring him an additional impressive sum of money, i.e., $285,100.

Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Emily Kawalker, a bioinformatician from New York, and Rachel Cohen, a consultant from Denver, Colorado, will compete in the upcoming episode of the show. It remains to be seen if Lalonde achieves yet another remarkable victory. The contestants had reached the eleventh game, and all fifteen players had won, raising the stakes for Lalonde. Even if he were to fail, it would still be an unprecedented feat.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Why squash the beef when you can bury it? #Jeopardy

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

December 29, 2022, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Each morning she began her ride in her chariot across the sky ahead of her brother Sol, or Helios."

This question is from the category "Gods & Goddesses." Given its breadth and rarity, it may present quite a test for the contestants.

In the final round of the show, viewers are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This process adds a much-needed dynamic to the game show.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, December 29, 2022

The solution for the upcoming round of the show reads as follows:

Clue: Each morning she began her ride in her chariot across the sky ahead of her brother Sol, or Helios.

Solution: Aurora (or Eos).

The Roman Aurora (Greek Eos) is the Greco-Roman personification of dawn.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, December 29, 2022

The upcoming round of Jeopardy! will be available on your local stations.

