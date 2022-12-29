Who won Jeopardy! tonight? December 28, 2022, Wednesday

Jeopardy! Season 39 returned with a brand new episode on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, featuring three players.

The Emmy-winning game show initially used to run on NBC from 1964 to 1975. Later in 1984, it became a syndicated program, which is the current version of the series.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are the hosts for the latest season. The latter has not yet begun her role in season 39.

Meanwhile, 9-day winner Ray Lalonde returned to play his 10th game on Wednesday. Toronto’s scenic artist played against two new players — Omkar Bhatt, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois, and Jamie Fletcher, a retired librarian from Troy, Michigan.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Ray Lalonde

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the December 28 episode saw returning champion Ray Lalonde taking the lead in all rounds.

In the first round, the categories were “Compose Yourself, 6-Letter Verbs, Car Collisions, Oscar Winners On TV, Here Comes The Bribe, All Dressed In White.”

After a long time, Ray took the lead in the game from the very beginning. Before the first commercial break, he gave 11 correct answers, while Omkar Bhatt and Jamie Fletcher gave only one correct response. After the commercial, Ray correctly answered 5 questions and banked $10,600. Omkar, on the other hand, earned $2,800 by giving six correct and one incorrect answer. Jamie gave two right and two incorrect responses, scoring $400 in round 1.

The categories for the second round included “Literary Character Names, A Category Of Chance, The Human Body, World Capitals, Eponyms, It Had To Be Hugh.”

In the Double Jeopardy round, Jamie and Omkar tried to improve their scores. Unfortunately, they couldn’t answer their respective Daily Double questions correctly and also failed to surpass the $5,000 mark. Jamie scored $4,400 and Omkar banked $4,200. Ray’s total score skyrocketed, even after he couldn’t find a Daily Double. The Ontario native scored $23,400 from 27 correct answers.

The Final Jeopardy round didn’t go well for Omkar as he put in a high wagering amount and lost the bet. He went home with just one dollar. Jamie and Ray were the players who gave the correct answer to the final question. Jamie landed in second place, while Ray topped the scoreboard once again.

Hence, Ray Lalonde won Jeopardy! today.

Ray Lalonde: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category of the Final Jeopardy round in the December 28 episode was “America At War.” The final question, in the form of a clue, read:

“Until the Civil War, the Jan. 8 date of this battle of dubious military importance but big moral value was a national holiday.”

The correct answer was “Battle of New Orleans.”

Ray and Jamie gave the correct answer to the final clue, while Omkar failed to do so. Instead of an answer, Omkar mentioned that he had fun. Take a look at the final results of the December 28 episode:

Ray Lalonde: $23,400 + $6,600 = $30,000 (What was the Battle of New Orleans?) (10-day total: $285,100)

Jamie Fletcher: $4,400 + $4,000 = $8,400 (What is the Battle of New Orleans?)

Omkar Bhatt: $4,200 – $4,199 = $1 (What is I had fun?)

With today’s win, Ray became the 10-day champion of season 39. According to reports, he became the 16th player to win ten games on the show. He has also advanced to the Tournament of Champions 2023.

Ray will return to defend his win for the eleventh time against two new players. The next episode will air on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

