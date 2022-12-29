The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! is all set to premiere on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. It also presents an opportunity for another player to extend their winning streak to double digits. Ray Lalonde has extended his streak of excellence to nine days and is now poised to challenge Cris Pannullo, who has been the shining star of the season. Lalonde also has a chance to become the sixteenth player in history to achieve a ten-game winning streak.

In the upcoming episode, Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, will face off against Omkar Bhatt, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois, and Jane Fletcher, a retired librarian from Troy, Michigan. Ray has already accumulated a massive $255,100 in his nine days in the game so far and looks to leave his name behind in the history books of Jeopardy!

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

December 28, 2022, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Until the Civil War, the Jan. 8 date of this battle of dubious military importance but big moral value was a national holiday."

This question is from the category "America At War." This is a topic for the history buffs out there. Although historical topics are fairly common in trivia games, tonight's particulars could prove challenging for contestants.

In the final round of the show, the participants are provided with a solution and they have to figure out the question to add a fresh dynamic to the tale.

Jeopardy! final solution - Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The clue and solution to the final question for the upcoming round of the show read as follows:

Clue: Until the Civil War, the Jan. 8 date of this battle of dubious military importance, but big moral value was a national holiday.

Solution: Battle of New Orleans.

The federal holiday known as The Eighth was celebrated from 1828 to 1861 after the battle of New Orleans concluded.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Omkar Bhatt, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois, and Jane Fletcher, a retired librarian from Troy, Michigan.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

