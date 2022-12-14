Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Jeopardy! is all set to air an all-new episode on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The game show has picked up steam after Cris Pannullo set a new record by becoming the best player of the 39th season. After a number of contestants failed to make an impact after Cris Pannullo, Sean McShane finally won two games in a row in the previous episode. He also made $53,200 in the process.

In the upcoming episode, Sean McShane, a non-profit membership associate originally from West Islip, New York, will try to extend his streak further against Dan Rosen, an accounting clerk from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Mollie Cowger, an assistant puzzles and games editor from San Francisco, California. Hopefully, McShane will be able to pull off another convincing victory in the upcoming episode.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular shows in the world. Since its inception in 1964, the show has grown in popularity and has aged well. Its engaging format has gradually become a signature that attracts fans from all over the world. But the final round of the show is the real reason for drawing such a huge crowd to the show.

The final round of the show has many offbeat challenges that make the game more complex for the participants and fun for the viewers. But nothing beats its ability to engage viewers in the final question. Viewers get the chance to participate in the final round of the show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, doing this every day can be quite a hassle for the participants. That's where we come in. Below, we have compiled the question, answers, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode. Scroll on.

December 14, 2022, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question is from the category "Presidential Facts"

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Only 3 presidents have married while in office— John Tyler was the first & he was the last."

This is a relatively narrow field with a lot of avenues to explore. While this makes the topic more complicated, it also makes it more fun for both the viewers and the participants.

Jeopardy! final solution - Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The solution to the upcoming round's final question reads as follows:

Solution: Woodrow Wilson.

Three presidents were married when they assumed office in the past. Woodrow Wilson was the last president to marry during his presidency, in 1915. He was married to Edith Bolling Galt Wilson.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Sean McShane, a non-profit membership associate originally from West Islip, New York, Dan Rosen, an accounting clerk from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Mollie Cowger, an assistant puzzles & games editor from San Francisco, California.

It would be interesting to see if Sean McShane manages to kickstart a streak that goes on to become a sensation in the coming days. Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

