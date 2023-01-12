Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Connor Sears, the latest champion of the game show, will return for a third game with the new episode.

Connor Sears managed to pull off another great round, and while it was not as great as his first one, it was good enough to secure a reported amount of $43,999 in his first two days of the show. In the upcoming episode, Connor Sears, Andrew Whatley, and Yogesh Raut will face off against each other to win the final round.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began in the early 1960s and has since continued to evolve in a glorious way. Its engaging nature and offbeat format have become important trademarks that appeal to global viewers and have pushed the popularity of the show to new heights. Along with this, the final round also adds a lot of intrigue to the popular show.

The final round has many factors that make it exceptional. One of them is the room for viewer participation. With the prospect of direct involvement, it makes the final round much more interesting for viewers who can participate from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, this can often be a cumbersome process for those interested in the audience. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode of the show below.

January 11, 2023, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"In 2022 she became the first woman to have a Billboard Top 10 album in 5 decades starting with the 1980s."

This question comes from the category "Pop Stars," which is an interesting category and quite broad too. It will be an interesting watch as the participants try to grapple with this one.

In the final round, participants are provided with a question, and they have to figure out the answer.

Jeopardy! final solution - Wednesday, January 11, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: In 2022 she became the first woman to have a Billboard Top 10 album in 5 decades starting with the 1980s.

Solution: Madonna.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Madonna is the one who managed to have this honor in the pop world.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, January 11, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Connor Sears, a copy editor from Queens, New York, Andrew Whatley, an academic administrator from Chicago, Illinois, and Yogesh Raut, a blogger, podcaster, and freelance writer originally from Springfield, Illinois.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

