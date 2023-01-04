Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode, bringing a new champion along after a long, long time, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The new episode will feature the latest giant killer, Lloyd Sy, who managed to take down Ray Lalonde. Ray Lalonde, who could not break Cris Pannullo's streak, ended up being the 39th season's second-best player.

Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, will compete against Francis Englert, a line cook from Scotch Plains, New Jersey, and Sarah Palmer, an executive assistant from Monterey, California, in the upcoming episode. Lloyd made an estimated $24,490 on his first day and now hopes to continue his winning streak. Lloyd is also the year's first new champion.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Make it official by taking the



We believe in you 🫶 Happy #NationalTriviaDay Make it official by taking the #Jeopardy ! Anytime Test: bit.ly/Jeopardy-Test We believe in you 🫶 Happy #NationalTriviaDay! Make it official by taking the #Jeopardy! Anytime Test: bit.ly/Jeopardy-Test We believe in you 🫶 https://t.co/bcIhdjv74w

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

January 4, 2023, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Until a 1903 secession, this country’s contiguous territory spanned 2 continents."

This question is from the category "Continental Geography." This broad category is also one of the more popular trivia topics.

Jeopardy! final solution - Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Until a 1903 secession, this country’s contiguous territory spanned 2 continents.

Solution: Colombia

The Republic of Colombia previously also encompassed modern-day Panama. In the early 1900s, a number of uprisings led to the formation of the Panamanian independence movement, which eventually resulted in the country's secession.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, Francis Englert, a line cook from Scotch Plains, New Jersey, and Sarah Palmer, an executive assistant from Monterey, California.

Sy has managed to take a giant down but it would be interesting to see if he manages to make something out of his own chances in the rounds to come. Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

Poll : 0 votes