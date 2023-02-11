Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, February 10, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode from its 39th season, which has seen almost all contestants struggle to hold on to their streaks so far. The previous episode saw another 1-day champion beaten at the hands of Mira Hayward, who became the third champion from the Portland area in recent weeks. While this is something to be proud of in the region, fans have been waiting for a long time to see a contestant with an exciting streak. So far, only Ray Lalonde and Cris Pannulo have managed to perform this feat.

In the upcoming episode, our latest champion, Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, will face off against Myles Karp, a journalist and consultant from Weston, Florida, and Libby Hsu, a lecturer & associate director from Revere, Massachusetts. Mira began her streak quite well with a fair $14,600 on her debut day. While this is not an astonishing figure, slow and steady often wins the race.

Jeopardy! is one of the most prominent game shows in the world, having originally begun over half a century ago. Since 1964, the game show has aired 39 seasons and has become a household name in America. It has also risen to global fame in recent years and is currently more popular than it has ever been. Major credit for this goes to the show's offbeat format and engaging nature. The final round of the game show is also a major catalyst in this process.

The final round has many things that set Jeopardy! apart from its competition. It boasts many challenges that make it unique for contestants. Moreover, it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has become a cult practice over the past few years. However, as this can often be a time-consuming process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 10, 2023, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Until 1806, some German nobles included among their honors the title of “Elector” for their role in selecting this personage."

This question is from the category "European History." While this is a popular topic among trivia fans, this question is not the easiest to master. It should provide some interesting dynamics to the upcoming final round.

Jeopardy! final solution - Friday, February 10, 2023

The upcoming final round's clue and solution read as follow.

Clue: Until 1806, some German nobles included among their honors the title of "Elector" for their role in selecting this personage.

Solution: Holy Roman Emperor.

The title of Holy Roman Emperor was originally created to reward Charlemagne, who Pope Leo III felt had secured Leo’s election as Pope. However, the title's definition changed later.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, February 10, 2023

Jeopardy!



Can you figure out the response? It all comes down to tonight's Final Jeopardy! category: Word OriginsCan you figure out the response? youtu.be/hxD8lY8frJA It all comes down to tonight's Final Jeopardy! category: Word Origins 📜Can you figure out the response? youtu.be/hxD8lY8frJA https://t.co/I4BHG0JtTU

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, Myles Karp, a journalist and consultant from Weston, Florida, and Libby Hsu, a lecturer & associate director from Revere, Massachusetts.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of the game show on your local stations.

