Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, with a new champion on board. After Matthew Marcus showed glimpses of brilliance in the previous week, the show is yet again without a champion who would wow audiences with a solid streak.

This is quite starkly different from the previous year's edition, which saw some great players like Mattea Roach, Amy Schneider, and Matt Amodio.

In the upcoming episode, Kendra Westerhaus, a licensed psychologist from Pocatello, Idaho, who is also the returning champion for the day, will face off against Laurin Bell, an executive assistant from Lakeland, Florida, and Blaine Smith, a writer & communications consultant from Portland, Oregon.

Most Jeopardy! fans would support any champion who achieves a respectable score in the previous game, and Kendra has accomplished this feat by earning a respectable $29,601 on her debut day.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

February 14, 2023, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

"A craft that visited it was named for Giotto, based on the story that 680 years earlier, the painter depicted it as the Star of Bethlehem."

This question is from the category "Art & Science." This is a very broad topic and may require some sharp trivia skills to solve.

Solution: Halley’s Comet

The famous Halley's Comet was named after Italian painter Giotto di Bondone, whose 1301 work described the comet as the Star of Bethlehem.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, February 14, 2023

