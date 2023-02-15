Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The upcoming episode of the popular American game show Jeopardy! is all set to return with a brand-new episode on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

This episode will mark the return of Kendra Westerhaus, who has shown every quality of a long-term champion during her two days on the show. Given the nature of problems generally associated with long-lasting streaks, this season has been quite different from the previous one, which saw outstanding performers like Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, and Amy Schneider.

In the upcoming episode, two-day champion Kendra Westerhaus will face off against Stephen Webb and Jason Carpenter. Even though it is not the greatest tally, Kendra Westerhaus has earned a respectable $47,201 in her two days. She has also maintained a rock-solid stance on the platform, making her an obvious participant to root for.

Jeopardy! is arguably the most popular American game show in the world. Running for over half a century, Jeopardy! began airing in 1964 and has continued its reign well into the present day. In fact, it is more popular now than it ever was in the past. Apart from clever marketing strategies, this is largely due to the interesting format and engaging nature of the game show.

While the entire game show is known for its offbeat nature, the final round is especially unique since it involves viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the final round from the comfort of their homes by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime.

However, as this can often be a cumbersome task, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 15, 2023, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Losses over Asia in the 1960s led to the establishment of the program known as this at a San Diego naval base in 1969."

The question comes from the category "The U.S. Military." While not an exceptionally easy topic, natives of the US will have it slightly easier than others. Nonetheless, this question is still a complicated one.

Jeopardy! final solution - Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the show read as follows:

Clue: Losses over Asia in the 1960s led to the establishment of the program known as this at a San Diego naval base in 1969.

Solution: Top Gun.

Top Gun, known as the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, was formed in response to the declining aerial strength of the US in the Vietnam War.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round are Kendra Westerhaus, a licensed psychologist from Pocatello, Idaho, Stephen Webb, a data scientist from Longmont, Colorado, and Jason Carpenter, a fast food worker & stand-up comedian from Santa Rosa Valley, California.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

