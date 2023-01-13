Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, January 12, 2023, with a new champion. The 39th season has seen some big players like Cris Pannullo and Ray Lalonde and has also seen constant change in contestants at times.

In the previous episode, Yogesh Raut became the new champion after having an incredible round where he won $41,601 in a single game, which made him one of the most promising contestants on the show.

In the upcoming episode, Raut will face off against Kyle Daly, a consultant from Washington, D.C., and Kristina Mosley, a writer from Conway, Arkansas, in a bid to build on his incredible run.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in America. It originally began as an ordinary game show back in the 1960s but has evolved dynamically to meet the changing times.

The game show's engaging nature and offbeat format have been pillars that have managed to keep it relevant for decades, which has ultimately led to a global fanbase.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Did you get into the groove for this Final Jeopardy! clue?: youtu.be/ul64byFCgDQ Did you get into the groove for this Final Jeopardy! clue?: youtu.be/ul64byFCgDQ https://t.co/BGlKcLzrUL

The final round of the show is particularly exciting and keeps viewers hooked to their screens. It has many elements that make it more appealing than average game shows and it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, doing this every day can be quite a difficult task. To help out in this process, we have compiled every relevant detail from the upcoming episode, including the final answer, below.

January 12, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming episode reads:

"The artwork once known in France as “la tapisserie de la Reine Mathilde” is better known as this."

This question is from the category "Historic Arts." This is a well-known and well-liked topic among trivia fans everywhere. Though not a particularly easy question, tonight's participants will not be caught by surprise with this one.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can prove to be a real challenge under certain circumstances.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, January 12, 2023

The solution to the final question reads as follows:

Clue: The artwork once known in France as “la tapisserie de la Reine Mathilde” is better known as this.

Solution: Bayeux Tapestry.

The Bayeux Tapestry is one of the most famous works of embroidered cloth, which was commissioned shortly after the 1066 Norman conquest of England.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, January 12, 2023

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



@pattonoswalt,



An all-new Roll out the red carpet @Candace_Parker and @TorreyDeVitto are making their way to the Alex Trebek stage!An all-new #CelebrityJeopardy ! premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and stream on Hulu. Roll out the red carpet 🎥🌟 @pattonoswalt, @Candace_Parker and @TorreyDeVitto are making their way to the Alex Trebek stage! An all-new #CelebrityJeopardy! premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and stream on Hulu. https://t.co/l6bw0vyn4Y

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Yogesh Raut, a blogger, podcaster & freelance writer originally from Springfield, Illinois, Kyle Daly, a consultant from Washington, D.C., and Kristina Mosley, a writer from Conway, Arkansas.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

Poll : 0 votes