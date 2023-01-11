Who won Jeopardy! tonight? January 10, 2023, Tuesday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 aired on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, featuring one-day champion Connor Sears.

The returning champion defeated two-day winner Patrick Curran in the previous episode. With $28,000 in his pocket with his first win, Connor competed once again on Tuesday’s episode.

The copy editor from Queens, New York, played against two new contestants — Max Davison, a writer from Studio City, California, and Suzanne Zgraggen, a zoo educator from West Valley, Utah.

The official description of Jeopardy! reads:

“A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.”

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Connor Sears

Connor Sears first appeared on the game show on Monday, January 9, 2023, and bagged his first win. He maintained his winning streak in his second game as well.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round were “Sports Trophies, NYC Subway Stops, Potpourri, Animal, Vegetable Or Mineral Anagrams, On The Scientist’s Resume, The Bottom Line.”

Connor played wonderfully in round 1, despite losing his first Daily Double. He gave 12 correct answers and banked $4,600. New players Max Davison and Suzanne Zgraggen, too, had a good start in today’s game. Max earned $4,400 by giving nine correct and three incorrect answers. He was quite close to Connor’s scores. Suzanne gave zero wrong answers and four correct responses, scoring $2,800.

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

Max! had great energy tonight! Very exciting game & it was fun seeing him really get into it. I am easily impressed by a pocket square, so I’m happy with this outfit! The light blue color contrasts well with the grey jacket.

In the second round, the categories included “Around The Globe, Business Partners, Lead Vocalist Of The Band, 4th & Goal, The Attorney General, Between 2 ‘C’.”

In the Double Jeopardy round, it was proven how important a Daily Double is. Despite giving answers to questions with high value, Max couldn’t surpass Connor’s total score because he lost a Daily Double. And the reason Connor’s score went up was that he won a Daily Double, along with giving plenty of correct answers. Connor’s score going into the final round was $20,400 and Max banked $12,400. Suzanne was pretty far behind her competitors as her score was $3,600.

In the Final Jeopardy round, none of the players were able to correctly answer the final question. While Suzanne’s score went down to zero, Max lost over half of what he earned in the latest episode. Connor, too, lost his wagering amount in round 3 but his total was higher than his fellow players.

Hence, Connor Sears won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the January 10 episode, the category for the final round was “Classic Tale Characters.” The question from the aforementioned category read:

“In one 19th century translation, she “perceived the dawn of day and ceased” speaking nearly 1,000 times.”

The correct response to the final question/clue was “Scheherazade.”

None of the players gave the correct answer. Connor wrote “Echo,” while Max guessed “Sleeping Beauty” and Suzanne wrote “Little Mermaid.”

Take a look at the final results of the January 10 episode:

Connor Sears: $20,400 – $4,401 = $15,999 (Who is Echo?) (2-day total: $43,999)

Max Davison: $12,400 – $8,001 = $4,399 (Who is Sleeping Beauty?)

Suzanne Zgraggen: $3,600 – $3,600 = $0 (Who is the Little mermaid?)

With today’s win, Connor became the two-day champion and scored $43,999. Only time will tell whether the copy editor from Queens, New York, will be able to maintain his winning streak in his next game.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the syndicated game show will return with a new episode on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

