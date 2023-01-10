Who won Jeopardy! tonight? January 9, 2023, Monday

Jeopardy! Season 39 started a new week with a new episode on Monday, January 9, 2023.

The game show airs from Monday through Friday. In the previous episode, a consultant from Washington, D.C., Patrick Curran, became the two-day champion and banked $45,400.

In the January 9 episode, the winner returned to defend his win for the third time. He played against two new players — Connor Sears, a copy editor from Queens, New York, and Kelly Mraz, a music teacher from Lilburn, Georgia.

The official synopsis of the TV program mentioned the hosts throughout the years. It reads:

“The first version of Jeopardy!, which aired from 1964 to 1975 on NBC, was hosted by Art Fleming. Alex Trebek began with the program in 1984 (at the start of its syndicated run) and hosted until his death in 2020.”

Meanwhile, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been given the hosting responsibility of season 39.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Connor Sears

All three players played well in the January 9 episode. Returning champion Patrick Curran tried his level best to maintain his winning streak, but losing a few Daily Doubles to a new player turned the tables for him.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round were “Species In Peril, Their Main Musical Instrument, Runs ‘Hot’ & ‘Cold,’ Laundry Day, Whites & Colors, Delegates.”

Patrick started off slow but eventually took the lead in round 1. He gave 10 correct answers (including a Daily Double) with zero incorrect responses and banked $8,200. New player Connor Sears gave some tough competition to the returning champion. With 12 correct and one wrong answer, Connor landed in second place and scored $5,600. Kelly Mraz, too, played well by giving seven correct responses. She earned $3,800 in the first round.

In the second round, the categories included “Won The Battle Lost The War, All The Right Movies, Buildings & Bridges, Random Facts, Solve The Mystery Title, Remember Your Phrase-Ing.”

The scoreboard changed after Connor picked both the Daily Doubles and his scores went up drastically. He banked $27,800 in the Double Jeopardy round. With Connor in the lead, Patrick landed in second place with a score o $12,600. While both the guys played well, Kelly was the one who showed immense improvement in her performance. Although she didn’t take the lead in round 2 any time, she had a strong start and scored $8,200.

The Final Jeopardy round was a win-win situation for all three players as they all gave the correct answer to the final question. Kelly saw a good jump in her scores. She landed in third place and was just a dollar behind Patrick. The latter was unable to continue his winning streak in his third game and lost his winning position to Connor.

Hence, Connor Sears won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the final round of the January 9 episode, the category was “USA,” and the question, in the form of a clue, read:

“Ironically, though this company founded in the 1860s is Moore County, Tennessee’s largest employer, Moore is a dry county.”

The correct answer was “Jack Daniel’s.”

All three players gave the correct answer. Take a look at the final results of the January 9 episode:

Connor Sears: $27,800 + $200 = $28,000 (What is Jack Daniels?) (1-day total: $28,000)

Patrick Curran: $12,600 + $3,801 = $16,401 (What is Jack Daniels)

Kelly Mraz: $8,200 + $8,200 = $16,400 (What is Jack Daniels?)

With today’s win, Connor became the one-day champion and scored $28,000. He will return to play against new players in the next episode.

The syndicated game show will air its next episode on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

