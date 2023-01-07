Who won Jeopardy! tonight? January 6, 2023, Friday

Featuring a new one-day champion, Jeopardy! Season 39 aired a fresh episode on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Patrick Curran, a consultant from Washington, D.C., became the one-day winner on Thursday’s episode after defeating two-day champion Lloyd Sy. Patrick banked $30,000 from his first game.

In the latest episode of the Ken Jennings-hosted show, the returning champion played against two new participants — Caitlin Monesmith, a Ph.D. candidate from Chicago, Illinois, and Reuben D’souza, a surgical consultant from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

The IMDb description of the competition series reads:

“A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories."

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Patrick Curran

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

Y’all know my feelings about quarter zips….

#Jeopardy

Patrick Curran continued to play wonderfully in the January 6 episode. In the first round, the categories included “The President Immediately Before…, A Trip To The Islands, The Whole Tooth, We’re On The Case, Colorful People, Letter Perfect.”

Before the first commercial break, all three players were seen struggling while attempting questions. A lot of incorrect answers were delivered in round 1. By the end of this segment, Patrick gave 14 correct and three incorrect responses and banked $4,000. New players Caitlin Monesmith and Reuben D’souza gave five correct and two incorrect answers, respectively. Caitlyn scored $2,400, and Reuben earned $1,200.

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

Another new tie for Ken, I think! He has so many ties now I’m starting to have trouble keeping track. Still mostly grey, blue, purple, red. I’d like to see him walk out in a yellow or orange tie one day!

#Jeopardy

The categories for the second round were “Native American Self-Names, Legally Speaking, Record Of The Year Grammys, Add A Syllable, Workers Of The World, You, Knight.”

In the Double Jeopardy round, Patrick found a Daily Double that doubled up his wagering amount and gave him a good lead in the game. He gave 10 correct and one incorrect answer. Thanks to a true Daily Double, his score went up to $20,200. The new players were far behind as they didn’t even cross the $10,000 mark. Caitlyn and Reuben tied in round 2 at $7,200.

The Final Jeopardy seemed like a tough round. Patrick was unable to provide the correct answer to the final question. Despite losing the final bet, he was at the top of the scoreboard. Caitlyn’s score, on the other hand, went pretty down as she too didn’t deliver the correct answer. Only Reuben succeeded in the final round and bet all her money from today’s game. She ended up in second place in the January 6 episode.

Subsequently, Patrick Curran won Jeopardy! today.

Patrick Curran: Tonight's winner (Image via @OneEclecticMom/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the January 6 episode, the category for the Final Jeopardy round was “Historic People.” The final question/clue read:

“After a 1789 event, he wrote, “My first determination was to seek a supply of…water at Tofoa, & afterwards to sail for Tongataboo”

The correct answer to the question was “William Bligh.”

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

So this is what I’m talking about when I say you can add “flair” to an outfit with unexpected details. This is an interesting, unique style of shirt - similar to what Emmett wore at the beginning of this season!

#Jeopardy

It seemed like a difficult round as none of the players could think of the correct answer. However, Reuben was seen correcting his initial response. The remaining two players wrote “Cook.”

Take a look at the final results of the January 6 episode:

Patrick Curran: $20,200 – $4,800 = $15,400 (Who is Cook?) (2-day total: $45,400)

Reuben D’souza: $7,200 + $7,200 = $14,400 (Who is Cook? Bligh)

Caitlin Monesmith: $7,200 – $3,600 = $3,600 (Who is Cook?)

After winning today’s game, Patrick became the two-day champion of season 39. Only time will tell whether the Washington D.C. native will be able to maintain his winning streak next week.

So far, the two highest scorers from the latest season have been Cris Pannullo (21 wins) and Ray Lalonde (13 wins).

Meanwhile, the latest champion Patrick will return to the show next week on Monday, January 9, 2023, in a brand new episode.

