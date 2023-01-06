Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, January 6, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to air another new episode on Friday, January 6, 2023. This episode will see a new champion in the form of Patrick Curran, who finally beat the giant killer Lloyd Sy, who in turn took down the massively dominant Ray Lalonde. It seems the 39th season has finally caught up, and it will hopefully maintain this pace for the remaining months.

In the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!, Patrick Curran, a consultant from Washington, D.C., will try to build his streak against Caitlin Monesmith, a Ph.D. candidate from Chicago, Illinois, and Reuben D’souza, a surgical consultant from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Curran had a pretty good start to his streak, accumulating approximately $30,000 on his first day. He will try to continue this in the upcoming episode.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world. It originated in America back in the early 1960s but has become a global sensation over the many years of its existence. This is primarily because of its offbeat nature and engaging format. The intriguing format puts a welcome twist on trivia shows, resulting in a very compelling game show. The final round of the popular game show is also a primary reason for its soaring reach across the globe.

The final round of Jeopardy! is widely considered one of the main attractions of the game show. This is because, along with some great twists for the participants, it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. However, with changing topics and multiple thematic additions, this can frequently lead to complications. That's where we come in. Below we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode. Scroll on.

January 6, 2023, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"After a 1789 event, he wrote, “My first determination was to seek a supply of…water at Tofoa, & afterwards to sail for Tongataboo"

This question is from the category "Historic People." History and geography have always been common topics of discussion for trivia enthusiasts. These have also been quite common on the game show in recent days. This topic should come as no surprise, but it could be extremely difficult.

Jeopardy! final solution - Friday, January 6, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: After a 1789 event, he wrote, “My first determination was to seek a supply of…water at Tofoa, & afterward to sail for Tongataboo”

Solution: William Bligh.

William Bligh was the famous captain of the HMS Bounty, whose crew mutinied against him. Bligh survived and later apprehended all the rebels.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, January 6, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Patrick Curran, a consultant from Washington, D.C., Caitlin Monesmith, a Ph.D. candidate from Chicago, Illinois, and Reuben D’souza, a surgical consultant from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

