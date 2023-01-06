Who won Jeopardy! tonight? January 5, 2023, Thursday

Season 39 of Jeopardy! aired a new episode on Thursday, January 5, 2023, featuring two-day winner Lloyd Sy.

He first won the game on Tuesday against 13-day champion Ray Lalonde. In the latest episode, the graduate student in literature from Rockford, Illinois will be up against two new participants — Patrick Curran, a consultant from Washington, D.C., and Lois Casaleggi, an associate dean from Chicago, Illinois.

Explaining the format, the official synopsis of the game show reads:

“Jeopardy! is a classic game show -- with a twist. The answers are given first, and the contestants supply the questions. Three contestants, including the previous show's champion, compete in six categories and in three rounds (with each round's "answers" being worth more prize money). In the third round, ‘Final Jeopardy, the contestants can name their own jackpot — as long as it's within the amount of money they've already earned.”

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Patrick Curran

After winning two games, Lloyd Sy was unable to maintain his streak for the third time. He was seen struggling to score throughout the January 5 episode. New player Patrick Curran played tremendously well.

The first round’s categories of the latest episode included “So That Happened, Bring It!, Colleges Named After People, Not Chicken Feed, Nationality Rhymes, Choose Your Fighter.”

Lloyd started off well in round 1 but began struggling after the first commercial break. He answered 12 questions correctly and two incorrectly, banking $5,400 in the first round. Patrick, on the other hand, had a great time as he gave 13 correct answers with zero incorrect responses. He even found the first Daily Double, which helped him bring his score to a five-digit number. He banked $11,600, while his fellow new player Lois Casaleggi earned zero dollars by giving two correct and one incorrect answer.

In the second round, the categories were “Modern Egypt, The Life Of Riley, The Doomsday Book, Many Rivers To Cross, TV: Who Played ‘Em?, Cliches.”

The Double Jeopardy round was quite predictable after Lloyd lost his Daily Double. The two-day champion could have given Patrick tough competition but failed to do so and banked $8,800. Patrick thrived in round 2 as well. He found his second Daily Double while answering the maximum number of questions in the second round and scored $24,800. Lois was not doing well as her score was always negative. At one point, it went way down to -$4,800, but after a few correct answers, her score ended up at -$800.

Lois didn't participate in the Final Jeopardy round. As per the rules, “If a player finishes the second round with zero dollars [or less], they are eliminated” from the final round. So the competition was just between Patrick and Lloyd in round 3. Both the players gave the correct answer to the final question. However, Patrick’s score was higher than Lloyd’s.

Hence, Patrick Curran won Jeopardy! today.

Patrick Curran: Tonight's winner (Image via @Georgetown/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the final round of the January 6 episode, the category was “The Movies.” The final question, in the form of a clue, read:

“Laurence Olivier & Ernest Borgnine were considered for the lead role & Sergio Leone to direct for this film that turned 50 in 2022.”

The correct answer was “The Godfather.”

Lois was disqualified from the final round as her score in round 2 was negative. Lloyd and Patrick played round 3 and gave the correct response to the final question.

Take a look at the results of the January 6 episode:

Patrick Curran: $24,800 + $5,200 = $30,000 (What is The Godfather) (1-day total: $30,000)

Lloyd Sy: $8,800 + $5,000 = $13,800 (What is The Godfather?)

Lois Casaleggi: -$800 (Did not participate in the final round)

With today’s win, Patrick became the one-day champion and banked $30,000. He will appear in the next episode to play his third game against two new players.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the syndicated game show will air its next episode on Friday, January 6, 2023.

