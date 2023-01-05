Who won Jeopardy! tonight? January 4, 2023, Wednesday

One-day champion Lloyd Sy returned to Jeopardy! Season 39 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, to defend his win.

The graduate student in literature from Rockford, Illinois, defeated 13-day champion Ray Lalonde on Tuesday’s episode. With a difference of just $490, the latter lost the game to Lloyd.

While fans will see Ray again in the Tournament of Champions 2023, they can meanwhile enjoy the show by watching the new champion play to maintain his winning streak. In the January 4 episode, Lloyd played against two new players — Francis Englert, a line cook from Scotch Plains, New Jersey, and Sarah Palmer, an executive assistant from Monterey, California.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Lloyd Sy

After defeating Ray Lalonde, Lloyd Sy maintained his champion’s position for another day. He played wonderfully in the January 4 episode.

The categories for the latest episode’s first round included “On Your State’s Left, Buy, & Large, Surnames, The Actors In That Movie, Start “Off”, Write Foot.”

All three players played well in round 1. Lloyd and Francis Englert’s scores were a tie as they both earned $6,200. Interestingly, Francis correctly answered 10 questions, while Lloyd gave 13 correct responses. The reason their scores were the same, despite the difference in the number of correct answers, was that Francis attempted high-value questions. Sarah Palmer, on the other hand, found a Daily Double but was unable to give the correct answer. Before banking $2,200 by the end of the first round, her score fell back to zero dollars due to an incorrect Daily Double.

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

Ooh, I love a printed shirt! Nice grey & blue combo and I really like the glasses (ok, I usually only comment on clothing/accessories and not physical characteristics, but THOSE DIMPLES!!)

#Jeopardy Francis Englert Fashion 1/4/23Ooh, I love a printed shirt! Nice grey & blue combo and I really like the glasses (ok, I usually only comment on clothing/accessories and not physical characteristics, but THOSE DIMPLES!!) Francis Englert Fashion 1/4/23Ooh, I love a printed shirt! Nice grey & blue combo and I really like the glasses (ok, I usually only comment on clothing/accessories and not physical characteristics, but THOSE DIMPLES!!)#Jeopardy https://t.co/dbDDTUvtWb

In the second round, the categories were “Transportation, The National Past Time, TV Theme Songs, The Silent Type, Just A Little Nuclear Physics, Oh My Gods!”

Sarah again found the Daily Double, but this time, gave the correct answer. While her score boosted, Lloyd and Francis gave each other tough competition. By the end of the Double Jeopardy round, Lloyd was leading with a score of $20,200. Francis landed in second place, banking $14,200, while Sarah scored $8,200.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Lloyd was the only player to give the correct answer to the final question. Francis and Sarah lost their wagering amounts, while Lloyd topped the scoreboard.

Hence, Lloyd Sy won Jeopardy! today.

Lloyd Sy: Tonight's winner (Image via @LloydSy333/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the January 4 episode of the Ken Jennings-hosted show, the category for the final round was “Continental Geography.” The clue read:

“Until a 1903 secession, this country’s contiguous territory spanned 2 continents.”

The correct answer to the final question was “Colombia.”

Only Lloyd gave the correct response, while Francis wrote “Russia” and Sarah guessed “Turkey.”

Take a look at the final results of the January 4 episode:

Lloyd Sy: $20,200 + $8,888 = $29,088 (What is Colombia?) (2-day total: $53,578)

Francis Englert: $14,200 – $6,000 = $8,200 (What is Russia?)

Sarah Palmer: $8,200 – $2,201 = $5,999 (What is Turkey?)

With today’s win, Lloyd became the two-day champion and banked a total amount of $53,578. He first appeared on the show on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, and defeated 13-day champion, Ray Lalonde. So far, the latter is the second-highest scorer of season 39, after Cris Pannullo (21 wins) earned the top-scorer spot.

Meanwhile, Illinois native Lloyd Sy will return for his third game against two new players. Jeopardy! Season 39 will air the next episode on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes