Who won Jeopardy! tonight? January 3, 2023, Tuesday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 aired on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, featuring three players.

One of them was 13-day champion Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Canada. He played against two new contestants — Claire Theoret, a high school registrar from Essex, Vermont, and Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois.

The returning champion banked $386,400 until the January 2 episode. So far, he is the second-highest scorer of the latest season after Cris Pannullo (21 wins) bagged the top rank. Unfortunately, Ray's winning streak ended in today’s episode.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Lloyd Sy

Ray Lalonde had an amazing stint on the game show until Monday’s episode. In the January 3 episode, his luck ran out after new player Lloyd Sy defeated him.

The categories for the first round included “Fiction’s Fictional Places, American Art & Artists, Orgs. For Short, Romantic Movie Lines, Here’s Looking At “U”, Kid Cuisine.”

All three players had a good start in today’s game. Although Ray lost the first Daily Double to Lloyd, the 13-day champion won the first round. He gave 10 correct and two incorrect answers, banking $5,000. Lloyd scored $4,595 after giving nine correct and two incorrect answers. Claire Theoret, on the other hand, delivered zero incorrect responses and six correct answers and earned $3,200 in the first round.

In the second round, the categories were “The Good, Old, U.S. Of A., Science News, Pop Music-Pourri, l’Histoire De France, Fun With 21, Same First & Last Letter.”

It seemed like Ray didn’t give it all in the Double Jeopardy round. Despite picking a Daily Double, he was unable to maintain his top position in round 2 as he gave four incorrect answers. Although the difference between Lloyd's and Ray’s total scores was not big, it did affect the latter’s winning streak. The scores of the second round were Lloyd $12,490, Ray $12,000, and Claire $11,200. All three gave each other tough competition in this segment.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Claire, Ray, and Lloyd gave the correct answer to the final question. Their total scores were pretty close to each other. As Lloyd took the lead in the second round, it affected round 3’s total score. Ray wagered all his money from today’s episode but was still behind in winning the latest episode by $490. He landed in second place, while Lloyd topped the scoreboard. Claire landed in third place.

Hence, Lloyd Sy won Jeopardy! today.

Lloyd Sy: Tonight's winner (Image via @LloydSy333/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round in the January 3 episode was “Foreign-Born Authors.” The final question, in the form of a clue, read:

“Early in her career, she translated romance novels into Spanish, often changing the dialogue to make the heroines smarter.”

The correct response to the final clue was “Isabel Allende.”

All three players gave the correct answer in the final round. Take a look at the final results of the January 3 episode, hosted by Ken Jennings:

Lloyd Sy: $12,490 + $12,000 = $24,490 (Who is Isabel Allende?) (1-day total: $24,490)

Ray Lalonde: $12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000 (Who is Allende?)

Claire Theoret: $11,200 + $11,200 = $22,400 (Who is Isabel Allende?)

With today’s win, Lloyd became the one-day champion who defeated 13-day winner Ray Lalonde. The latter will return to the game show in the Tournament of Champions 2023.

Meanwhile, Lloyd will continue to play and will return for his second game in the next episode.

Jeopardy! Season 39 will air a new episode on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

