Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Jeopardy!, one of the most popular American game shows in history, is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

The brilliant show has seen some struggles with its champions in recent days. After the previous season saw some juggernauts like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider give their best in the game, season 39 has failed to produce similar thrill, mainly because of the constantly rotating champions. So far, only two players, Ray Lalonde and Cris Pannulo, have managed to leave behind a mark.

In the upcoming episode, freshly crowned champion Stephen Webb will face off against Ali Miller and Brad Weinstock. So far, Webb has played only one game but managed to impress viewers with an earning of approximately $38,401. He will have to do just as well in this round and the upcoming ones to have a chance at standing out in the show.

Jeopardy! is one of the longest-running as well as one of the most popular game shows in the world. This is mainly because of the game show's ability to adapt itself to the changing times, along with clever marketing and an inherently intrinsic format, which gives it an interesting edge over other similar shows. Apart from the offbeat nature and engaging format of Jeopardy!, its final round is also a crucial element of the rapidly growing popularity of the show.

The final round of Jeopardy! is arguably its trump card. It not only has some interesting and offbeat ideas for participants but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the particular episode's airtime.

However, this can often be a complicated process, given how the topics and themes keep changing. This is where we come in. Below, we have compiled all the details, including the final question's answer, from the upcoming episode.

February 16, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"In 2010 they introduced the 4-point shot, 35 feet from the basket."

This question is from the category "Sports." With no further specifics, this is a very broad topic, although one that many are familiar with.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution, and they are expected to figure out the question. This is a very interesting twist in the game show.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, February 16, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming final round's question read as follows:

Clue: In 2010 they introduced the 4-point shot, 35 feet from the basket.

Solution: Harlem Globetrotters.

The Harlem Globetrotters introduced four-point circles, 35 feet from the basket. This clue can, however, be a little hard to figure out.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, February 16, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Stephen Webb, a data scientist from Longmont, Colorado, Ali Miller, a product manager from San Francisco, California, and Brad Weinstock, an actor from Hoboken, New Jersey.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

