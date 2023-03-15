Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to air a new episode on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, bringing back the brilliant Stephen Webb, who has finally managed to carve himself a place in the 39th season of the game show, where most contestants struggled to hold their ground.

This is in sharp contrast to the previous season, which is now being hailed as one of the greatest seasons of Jeopardy! because of stars like Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach, all of whom wowed the world with their compelling gameplay.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Stephen Webb, a data scientist from Longmont, Colorado, will face off against Long Nguyen, a retired engineer from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Jessica Ashooh, a policy director from San Francisco, California. This is Webb's sixth game as a contestant. Webb has already earned $139,281 in his fifth game, and with a victory in this one, he may be able to join the 39th season's elite contestants.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

March 14, 2023, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Part of the largest contiguous land empire during the 1200s & 1300s, today it’s the world’s second-largest landlocked country."

This question is from the category "Countries of the World." This is a geography-based topic and is quite common for trivia fans. However, it can still pose quite a complicated challenge.

In the final round, viewers are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Solution: Mongolia

Mongolia, one of the world’s great empires under the leadership of Genghis Khan, is the second-largest landlocked country.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Find out if Stephen earns his place TONIGHT on Do we have another ToCer in our midst?Find out if Stephen earns his place TONIGHT on #Jeopardy Do we have another ToCer in our midst? Find out if Stephen earns his place TONIGHT on #Jeopardy! https://t.co/Z8vXHj6C0n

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Stephen Webb, a data scientist from Longmont, Colorado, Long Nguyen, a retired engineer from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Jessica Ashooh, a policy director from San Francisco, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

