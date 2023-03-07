Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, bringing back the coveted High School Reunion tournament, which has also been the biggest highlight of the season so far.

The upcoming episode will feature the third semi-finals of the tournament, which will see the remaining competitors fight it out for a spot in the next stage of the proceedings. The normal days of Jeopardy! will only return after this tournament concludes in a few more days.

In the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!, the three semi-finalists, Caleb Richmond, a sophomore at Georgetown University from Bedford, New Hampshire, Maya Wright, a senior at Emory University from Peachtree City, Georgia, and Tim Cho, a senior at Columbia University from Champaign, Illinois, will face off each other to book a spot in the next round. This particular edition of the tournament will have no wildcards or re-entries, making things all the more interesting.

The popular game show, Jeopardy! originally commenced in the early 1960s and has since then managed to gain momentum with every passing year. Initially one of the many game shows on American television, it managed to find its footing in the offbeat format and engaging content, which makes the game show very different from others on television.

This has also managed to make Jeopardy! globally popular. But what really makes the game show really interesting is the offbeat final round.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

March 7, 2023, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"This man made lists, perhaps to cope with depression; a set of lists he published in 1852 made his name synonymous with a type of book."

This question is from the category "Names in the Bookstore." This is a very uncommon topic that can give all the participants a tough time. However, this is an enjoyable aspect of the final round, where the contestants are provided with the answer and must determine the question.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The clue and solution to the final question for the upcoming round read as follows:

Clue: This man-made lists, perhaps to cope with depression; a set of lists he published in 1852 made his name synonymous with a type of book.

Solution: Peter Mark Roget

Peter Mark Roget finished the first draft of Roget’s Thesaurus of English Words and Phrases Classified and Arranged so to Assist in Literary Composition.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Caleb Richmond, a sophomore at Georgetown University from Bedford, New Hampshire, Maya Wright, a senior at Emory University from Peachtree City, Georgia, and Tim Cho, a senior at Columbia University from Champaign, Illinois.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of the show.

