Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 10, 2023, Friday

Jeopardy! Season 39 returned with a new episode after a long break due to High School Reunion Tournament.

On Friday, February 17, 2023, the show aired the last episode of season 39 before the franchise’s tournament started on February 20, 2023. Since the tournament ended this Thursday, a new episode of the latest season has been released on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The returning player from the February 17 episode was Stephen Webb, a data scientist from Longmont, Colorado. Earlier, he won three games and banked $80,631. In the latest episode, he played against two new players — Jannette Peterson, a graduate student originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Nick Lauber, an attorney from Sherman Oaks, California.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Stephen Webb

While Mayim Bialik hosted the High School Reunion Tournament, the season 39 episodes host is Ken Jennings.

In the March 10 episode, Ken returned with his hosting charm, presenting categories and clues/questions to the players. In the first round, the categories included “Let’s Visit Nicaragua, Shopping At The Mall, 20th Century Names, TV Shows In Other Words, Hodgepodge, From Stem To Stern.”

The returning champion, Stephen Webb, had a wonderful time with 17 correct answers. He gave the maximum number of correct responses and also delivered three wrong answers. New players Jannette Peterson and Nick Lauber, on the other hand, attempted a few questions. While Jannette gave seven correct and two incorrect answers, Nick answered five correctly and three incorrectly.

The scores going into the second round were Stephen at $8,200, Jannette at $2,000, and Nick at $1,000.

In the second round, the categories were “Future Oscar Winners, Biology, Getting Schooled, Tool Talk, National Official Language, Literary Before & After.”

The Double Jeopardy round’s result was similar to the first round. Stephen and Jannette founded Daily Doubles and they played the segment wisely. The returning champion was leading the game with a whopping score of $20,400. Jannette landed in second place but her score was below $10,000. She and Nick banked $9,600 and $5,400, respectively.

The Final Jeopardy round didn’t work in anyone’s favor. None of the players could answer the question correctly in the final round. The rankings on the scoreboard remained the same.

Hence, Stephen Webb won Jeopardy! today.

Stephen Webb: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the March 10 episode featured the final question under the category, “Invasions.”

The final question/clue read:

“Backed by 14,000 troops, he invaded England to restore, in his words, its ‘religion, laws, and liberties.’”

The correct response to the clue was “William of Orange.”

None of the players gave the correct answer to the final question on the competition series today. Stephen wrote “Charles II,” while Nick and Jannette guessed “William the Conqueror.”

Take a look at the final results of the March 10 episode:

Stephen Webb: $20,400 – $150 = $20,250 (Who is Charles II??) (4-day total: $100,881)

Jannette Peterson: $9,600 – $8,000 = $1,600 (Who is William the Conqueror?)

Nick Lauber: $5,400 – $4,201 = $1,199 (Who is William the Conqueror)

With today’s win, Stephen became the four-day champion and earned a spot in the Tournament of Champions 2023. Hailing from Longmont, Colorado, the data scientist crossed the $100,000 mark in his fourth game.

He will return to play his fifth game and defend his previous wins in the next episode against two new contestants.

The syndicated game show will air its upcoming episode on Monday, March 13, 2023.

