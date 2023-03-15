Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, bringing back Stephen Webb yet again. Webb has been exceptional so far, and may finally go on to become one of the outstanding contestants of the 39th season, which has so far seen most participants struggle to maintain a steady streak. Stephen Webb is all set to play his seventh game today.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Stephen Webb, a data scientist from Longmont, Colorado, will face off against Gwen Lockman, a Ph.D. candidate from Missoula, Montana, and Govind Dandekar, a solutions architect from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Webb has already earned a reported amount of $155,281, which puts him among the top contestants of this season like Ray Lalonde. In contrast, the 38th season featured champions who went up much higher on the ladder.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime.

However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

Today's Final Jeopardy! question: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The final question for the upcoming episode of the show reads:

"In 1898 what’s been called the first blockbuster art show was devoted to him & put on for Queen Wilhelmina’s coronation."

This question is from the category "Art Exhibitions." Compared to recent topics, this is quite offbeat. It should provide quite a challenge for both the participants and the viewers who try to guess it.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: In 1898, what’s been called the first blockbuster art show was devoted to him & put on for Queen Wilhelmina’s coronation.

Solution: Rembrandt

Termed the Rembrandt tentoonstelling, the Stedelijk Museum's exhibition dedicated to Rembrandt exhibited over 100 paintings and over 350 drawings of Rembrandt.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming episode are Stephen Webb, a data scientist from Longmont, Colorado, Gwen Lockman, a Ph.D. candidate from Missoula, Montana, and Govind Dandekar, a solutions architect from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

