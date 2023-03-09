Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 8, 2023, Wednesday

The first day of the finale of Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023 aired on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The finals consist of two episodes. The player with the highest total by the end of the second day of the finale will be declared the tournament’s champion. The competition began on February 20, 2023, with 27 former teen contestants. After nine quarterfinals and two semifinals, three players advanced to the finals.

Here are the finalists:

Jackson Jones, a junior at Vanderbilt University from Louisville, Kentucky.

Maya Wright, a senior at Emory University from Peachtree City, Georgia

Justin Bolsen, a first-year student at Brown University from Canton, Georgia

They first appeared on the show as teenagers when the late Alex Trebek was the host.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Jackson Jones

The latest episode of High School Reunion Tournament is the first day of the finals.

The categories for the first round included “Mountain High Valley Low, Famous Pairs, Liable In The Bible, TV Reality & Competition Shows, Native Americana, We Are Pro-Antonyms.”

Justin Bolsen was leading the game in the first round, especially after finding the first Daily Double. He gave the highest number of correct answers — seven before the commercial break and 13 after. With zero incorrect responses, he banked $9,000 in round 1.

Jackson Jones landed in second place with a score of $4,800, which he earned by giving nine correct and one incorrect answer. Maya Wright ranked third and delivered six correct responses along with one wrong answer. She scored $2,000.

In the second round of the Mayim Bialik-hosted episode, the categories were “It Happened In Asia, Health & Medicine, Fans Of The Singer, Shake It Off, Auntie Hero, “U” Belong With “Me”.”

Justin played pretty well in the Double Jeopardy round as well. He found another Daily Double and took the lead once again. The second Daily Double went to Mary, who wagered all her money and fortunately was able to double it up. Jackson tried his level best to beat Justin in the second round but two incorrect responses landed him in second place.

The scores of the three players going into the finals were Justin at $18,401, Jackson at $14,000, and Maya at $4,400.

In the Final Jeopardy round, the ranks changed for Justin and Jackson. The latter was the only player to give the correct answer to the final question and thus topped the scoreboard. As a result, Justin ended up in second place, while Maya was in third.

Hence, Jackson Jones won Jeopardy! today.

Jackson Jones: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy/Instagram)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round of the March 8 episode was “Geographic Name’s the Same.” The final question/clue read:

“The busiest passenger port in the U.K., it shares its name with a capital of one of the original 13 states.”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Dover.”

Only Jackson gave the correct response, while Maya wrote “York” and Justin guessed “Annapolis.” Take a look at the final results of Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023 finale day-1:

Jackson Jones: $14,000 + $10,000 = $24,000 (What is Dover?)

Justin Bolsen: $18,401 – $4,831 = $13,570 (What is Annapolis? mom!)

Maya Wright: $4,400 – $1,030 = $3,370 (What is York?)

Today’s win gave Jackson a lead that would help his scores in the finale's day-2. The player winning on the second day of the finals will be the champion of the tournament. He/she will go home with a cash prize of $100,000 and a spot in the Tournament of Champions 2023.

The final episode of High School Reunion Tournament will air on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes