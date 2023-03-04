Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 3, 2023, Friday

The semifinals of Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023 began on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The first three semifinalists were Lucas Miner, a junior at Yale University from Miami, Florida, Jackson Jones, a junior at Vanderbilt University from Louisville, Kentucky, and Avi Gupta, a senior at Stanford University from Portland, Oregon.

All three players first appeared on the show as high school teenagers and are now in college. They won their recently conducted quarterfinals and advanced to the semifinals. The winner of today’s episode will next appear in the finale episode and compete against two contestants for a $100,000 cash prize.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Jackson Jones

While all three players proved their intelligence in their respective quarterfinals, Jackson Jones grabbed the opportunity once again in the semifinals of the High School Reunion Tournament.

In the first round of the March 3 episode, the categories included “Historic Names, Colors Of The Rainbow, U.S. Sights, Disney Menagerie, Novel Keywords, Complete The Pangram.”

Jackson gave the maximum number of correct answers in the first round. With 15 right and two wrong answers, he earned $6,800. Avi Gupta and Lucas Miner, on the other hand, ended up with three-digit scores. While Lucas banked $800 by giving three correct and two incorrect responses, Avi scored $200 by delivering seven correct and three wrong answers.

Avi was just a few scores away from going down to the red mark. Although viewers noticed his overconfidence in the previous episode, they witnessed something similar in the semifinals as well. Avi initially picked three $1000 questions and failed to answer them correctly, hence landing in third place.

In the second round of the Mayim Bialik-hosted episode, the categories were “Art Movements, You’re Such An Idiom!, Around The World, Quotations, A Lovely Accent, The Lanthanides Of March.”

Avi and Lucas tried to improve their scores in the Double Jeopardy round. While he did it by playing wisely this time and his hard work paid off a bit, Lucas couldn’t achieve the high-scoring goal. The latter found the Daily Double but failed to give the correct answer.

Jackson, too, picked a Daily Double and answered the question correctly. The scores going into the final round were: Jackson at $21,000, Avi at $8,600, and Lucas at $3,600.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Jackson topped the scoreboard, even after giving an incorrect answer to the final question. Only Lucas correctly answered the final round’s question but still landed in third place. Avi ranked second with a score below $10,000.

Hence, Jackson Jones won Jeopardy! today.

Jackson Jones: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

Under the category of “American Literature,” the final round’s question/clue of the March 3 episode read:

“Letters, pocket knives, C rations & steel helmets are among the tangible items referred to in the title of this modern war classic.”

The correct response to the final clue was “The Things They Carried.”

Only Lucas gave the correct answer, while Jackson and Avi wrote “A Farewell to Arms” and “thank you,” respectively.

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

Avi is wearing his standard outfit of dress shirt and neutral suit (it’s a classic!) He wore a pink shirt in the quarterfinals, but opted for light blue tonight.

#Jeopardy Avi Gupta Fashion 3/3/23Avi is wearing his standard outfit of dress shirt and neutral suit (it’s a classic!) He wore a pink shirt in the quarterfinals, but opted for light blue tonight. Avi Gupta Fashion 3/3/23Avi is wearing his standard outfit of dress shirt and neutral suit (it’s a classic!) He wore a pink shirt in the quarterfinals, but opted for light blue tonight.#Jeopardy https://t.co/OD6kdZM1kM

Take a look at the final results of the first semifinals of Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023:

Jackson Jones: $21,000 – $1,220 = $19,780 (What is A Farewell to Arms? Love you Mom! ❤️) (Finalist)

Avi Gupta: $8,600 – $1,948 = $6,652 ($10,000) (What is thank you! I love you all ❤️ (Go Card!))

Lucas Miner: $3,600 + $1,202 = $4,802 ($10,000) (What are the things they carried ❤️ to my fam + friends)

With today’s win, Jackson became the first finalist in the high school reunion special tournament. While he will appear next week, the remaining two players went home with their earnings, plus $10,000 each.

Next week, the winner of the finale episode will take home a whopping prize money of $100,000 and will earn a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

The next episode will air on Monday, March 6, 2023.

