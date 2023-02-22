Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 21, 2023, Tuesday

Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023 returned with its second episode on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Day 2 of the quarterfinals welcomed three former teen players who competed against each other to earn a spot in the semi-finals. The contestants were Alison Purcell, a senior at the University of Texas in Austin from Bellaire, Texas, Jack Izzo, a senior at Northwestern University from San Diego, California, and Avi Gupta, a senior at Stanford University from Portland, Oregon.

When the players first appeared on Jeopardy, they were in school. They are currently in their senior year at prestigious universities. The competition consists of nine quarterfinals, three semi-finals, and one finale.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Avi Gupta

The February 21 episode seemed to be an intense match between Avi Gupta and Jack Izzo. Fans claimed that Avi was “rude” after saying “not gonna get rid of me that easily” to Jack when the 2019 Teen Tournament winner won his Daily Double in the second round.

In the first round, the categories included “So, What Have You Been Up To?, They Make It, Adjectives, On TikTok, College Towns, The Rest Of The World In 2018 & ’19.”

Avi made a couple of errors in the first round, which were corrected by Jack. The latter also won the first Daily Double, securing the first position on the scoreboard. He gave 11 correct and one incorrect answer, while Avi and Alison Purcell delivered nine correct answers, respectively. However, Avi landed in third place as he incorrectly answered four questions.

The scores going into the second round were Jack at $11,200, Alison at $4,800, and Avi at $1,000.

In the second round of the High School Reunion Tournament, the categories were “Home Coming, Trios, Pop Culture High School Reunions, The Elements, Shakespeare’s Women, From ‘E’ To ‘Y’.”

The Double Jeopardy round was intense as Avi tried to go after Jack’s position. As he picked his first Daily Double, Avi looked slightly relaxed and was able to land in second place. All three players played pretty well in the second round. Jack was still leading the game with a score of $19,200, while Avi was not far behind as he banked $16,800. Alison went down to third place with a score of $10,600 after her Daily Double answer turned out to be incorrect.

Avi’s luck was in his favor in the Final Jeopardy round of the Mayim Bialik-hosted episode. He was the only player to give the correct answer to the final question. While Jack wagered around $4,000, Alison bet almost all her earnings and banked only one dollar after losing the final round.

Hence, Avi Gupta won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the final round of the February 21 episode, the category was “Current World Leaders,” and the clue read:

“In office from 2022, the pres. of this country has taken so many foreign trips a play on his name is ‘Ferdinand Magellan Jr.’”

The correct answer to the final question was “the Philippines.”

Only Avi got the answer right, while Jack wrote “Ukraine” and Alison guesses “Spain.” Take a look at the final results of Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament episode 2:

Avi Gupta: $16,800 + $4,500 = $21,300 (What are The Phillip Philippines? Thank you Mom) (Semi-Finalist)

Jack Izzo: $19,200 – $14,401 = $4,799 (What is Ukraine?)

Alison Purcell: $10,600 – $10,599 = $1 (What is Spain?)

With today’s win, Avi became the second semi-finalist after Day 1 winner Maya Wright of the new tournament.

Meanwhile, the winner of the three-week-long competition will receive a $100,000 prize money and will advance to the Tournament of Champions 2023.

The syndicated game show will air its next episode on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

