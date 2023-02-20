Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, February 20, 2023

Jeopardy! is set to return with a new episode on Monday, February 20, 2023, bringing new challenges and new faces to the High School Reunion Tournament, one of the game show's most anticipated events. Previous contestants will have to wait a long time before the game show resumes its regular competition. 27 of the 30 players from the two Season 35 Teen Tournaments have returned to compete in this coveted event, which will last 14 episodes.

The upcoming episode of the show will see three participants, Audrey Sarin, a senior at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo from Seattle, Washington, Maya Wright, a senior at Emory University from Peachtree City, Georgia, and Rohit Kataria, a junior at Vanderbilt University from Wheelersburg, Ohio, all fight to secure a place in the next stage of the tournament. This episode is the first quarter-final of the High School Reunion Tournament. Only winners will move on to the next round in this year's competition; wild cards will not be included at any point during the competition.

Jeopardy! is arguably the most popular game show in the world, having originally started its reign back in 1964. Over the many years of its run, the show has accumulated a humungous fanbase mainly due to its offbeat format and engaging nature. It has also been supplemented by interesting contests like the Tournament of Champions and the High School Reunion Tournament. The show's popularity also stems from the unique final round, which is currently one of the peak reasons for fans to join the party.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Watch their return to the Alex Trebek Stage for the This yearbook is filled with some familiar faces: bit.ly/3I3sSTb Watch their return to the Alex Trebek Stage for the #JeopardyHSRT , Feb. 20 - Mar. 9 This yearbook is filled with some familiar faces: bit.ly/3I3sSTb Watch their return to the Alex Trebek Stage for the #JeopardyHSRT, Feb. 20 - Mar. 9 🎓 https://t.co/gY5eh9meUZ

Aside from featuring some exciting drama, the final round of the game show allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. However, doing this every day can be quite a cumbersome task. Hence, below we have compiled every relevant detail from the upcoming episode, including the answer to the final question.

February 20, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"In 1939 he lived on Toulouse Street in the French Quarter & chose the professional name that bonded him to the South."

This question is from the category "Writers & The South." It has an interesting ring to it and is also not very common. Watching how the participants respond to this question will be interesting. As for viewers, this is an engaging challenge.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, February 20, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: In 1939 he lived on Toulouse Street in the French Quarter & chose the professional name that bonded him to the South.

Solution: Tennessee Williams.

Tennessee Williams, one of the foremost playwrights of his time, got his professional name from a nickname that his college roommate gave him.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, February 20, 2023

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



The It's Rohit, Maya and Audrey's time toS H I N EThe #JeopardyHSRT premieres TONIGHT It's Rohit, Maya and Audrey's time to ✨S H I N E✨ The #JeopardyHSRT premieres TONIGHT 🎓 https://t.co/QLzoCbrEWB

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Audrey Sarin, a senior at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo from Seattle, Washington, Maya Wright, a senior at Emory University from Peachtree City, Georgia, and Rohit Kataria, a junior at Vanderbilt University from Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Catch the exciting quarter-final at your local stations.

