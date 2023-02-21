Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 20, 2023, Monday

Season 39 of Jeopardy! has gone on a long break for a few weeks as the franchise welcomed former teen contestants for a reunion tournament this week.

The Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023 commenced on Monday, February 20, 2023, with a new episode. Within a span of 13 episodes, the new competition will include nine quarterfinals, three semifinals, and one finale segment.

Speaking about the new tournament, the show’s executive producer Michael Davis said:

“We didn't want to lose that sort of college energy [this season]. We knew we had these 27 players who are all of college age who come from our existing Jeopardy! community, so this was a great opportunity to bring them back.”

In episode 1, the former players from the two Season 35 Teen Tournaments were: Audrey Sarin, a senior at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo from Seattle, Washington, Maya Wright, a senior at Emory University from Peachtree City, Georgia, and Rohit Kataria, a junior at Vanderbilt University from Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Maya Wright

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament episode 1 consisted of three former teen players who are currently studying at their respective universities.

In the first round, the categories included “Tech Talk, Reunion Shows, Let’s Take A Spring Break, Bodies Of Water, Crossword Clues “T”, A Crash Course In John Green.”

Rohit Kataria started off on a good note, but after the first commercial break, Maya Wright took the lead. She answered 14 correct and two incorrect questions, while Rohit gave six correct answers alongside one incorrect response. The third player, Audrey Sarin, delivered only four correct answers. The scores going into the second round were Maya at $7,200, Rohit at $3,00, and Audrey at $3,000.

In the second round, the categories included “National Anthems, Palindromes In Pop Culture, Pardon My French, Religion Has Its Place, Time To Hit The Library, An “F” In History.”

The two Daily Doubles in the Double Jeopardy round went to Maya and Rohit, respectively. While Maya won her Daily Double, Rohit lost the opportunity by giving the wrong answer. Maya was once again leading in the game with a score of $19,600. Rohit banked $7,600 and Audrey scored $3,400.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Maya was the only contestant to give the correct answer to the final question in the first quarterfinals of the High School Reunion Tournament. She wagered around a thousand dollars, while Audrey bet all his money earned in today’s episode. Despite losing the bet, the latter didn’t go home empty-handed. The show gave $5,000 each to second and third place. In tonight’s case, it was Rohit and Audrey.

Hence, Maya Wright won Jeopardy! today.

Maya Wright: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the February 20 episode, the category for the final round was “Writers & The South.” The final clue read:

“In 1939 he lived on Toulouse Street in the French Quarter & chose the professional name that bonded him to the South.”

The correct answer was “Tennessee Williams.”

Only Maya gave the correct response in the game show, while Rohit guessed “Mark Twain” and Audrey wrote a message for her family.

Take a look at the final results of the first episode of the High School Reunion Tournament quarterfinals:

Maya Wright: $19,600 + $1,200 = $20,800 (Who Tennessee Williams) (Semi-Finalist)

Rohit Kataria: $7,600 – $425 = $7,175 ($5,000) (Who is Mark Twain?)

Audrey Sarin: $3,400 – $3,400 = $0 ($5,000) (What is ? ❤️ my family)

With today’s win, Maya became the first semi-finalist in the franchise’s new tournament. The other two players went home with their respective earnings plus $5,000.

Maya will now return to the semi-finals, which will begin after eight more quarterfinals. The winner of the finals will receive a $100,000 cash prize and a spot in the Tournament of Champions 2023.

Meanwhile, the next quarterfinals episode will air on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

