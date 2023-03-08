Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 7, 2023, Tuesday

The last semifinal episode of Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023 was aired on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, featuring three semifinalists.

Starting from February 20, 2023, the tournament invited 27 former teen players in a batch of three each day. After nine days of quarterfinals, the winners advanced to the semifinals, which were held for three days until today.

The winners from the semifinals will now appear in the finale to compete for $100,000 and a spot in the Tournament of Champions 2023.

In the March 7 episode, the semifinalists were Maya Wright, a senior at Emory University from Peachtree City, Georgia, Tim Cho, a senior at Columbia University from Champaign, Illinois, and Caleb Richmond, a sophomore at Georgetown University from Bedford, New Hampshire.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Maya Wright

The latest episode of High School Reunion Tournament was full of surprises. The game didn’t seem in Maya Wright’s favor until the final round.

In the first round, the categories included “March Madness, American Composers, “Y” On The Map, This Is How I Win, Mermaids, Anagrams Of Each Other.”

Tim Cho gave the maximum number of answers, while Caleb Richmond picked the first Daily Double and wagered everything. Tim correctly answered 14 questions and Caleb gave seven correct answers along with two wrong answers. Caleb’s incorrect responses held him back and landed him in third place, while Maya scored second position by giving seven correct answers.

The scores of the players going into the second round were Tim at $8,200, Maya at $3,400, and Caleb at $3,200.

The categories for the second round of the Mayim Bialik-hosted episode included “The Royal Past, College Talk, Science, Alliterative Authors, Official State Stuff, Recent Commercials.”

The scoreboard changed in the Double Jeopardy round. Caleb and Tim gave each other some tough competition, but both faced many obstacles. As the second round came with two Daily Doubles, each went to Caleb and Tim. None of them were able to correctly answer their respective Daily Double questions. Caleb lost $4,018 and Tim lost $3,000. They also missed to correctly answer a $2,000 question. Maya played decently well and landed in third place.

In the second round, the scores were Caleb at $9,582, Tim at $8,800, and Maya at $7,800.

In the Final Jeopardy round, the result was surprising and unexpected. Maya was the only player who gave the correct answer to the final question. She wagered all her amount and fortunately bagged the first rank in the final round. Tim and Caleb gave incorrect answers that brought their scores below $2,000.

Hence, Maya Wright won Jeopardy! today.

Maya Wright: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round in the March 7 episode was “Names in the Bookstore,” and the final question/clue read:

“This man made lists, perhaps to cope with depression; a set of lists he published in 1852 made his name synonymous with a type of book.”

The correct answer was “Peter Mark Roget.”

Only Maya gave the correct answer to the final clue. Tim wrote “Webster,” and Caleb guessed “Smith.”

Take a look at the final results of the third semifinal episode of Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023:

Maya Wright: $7,800 + $7,800 = $15,600 (Who is Rogett?) (Finalist)

Tim Cho: $8,800 – $6,801 = $1,999 ($10,000) (Who is Webster?)

Caleb Richmond: $9,582 – $8,019 = $1,563 ($10,000) (Who is Smith :()

With today’s win, Maya became the third finalist in the tournament. She will compete against Jackson Jones and Justin Bolsen in the finale.

The game show will air the tournament’s final episode on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

