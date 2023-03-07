Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 6, 2023, Monday

Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023 returned with a brand new semifinals episode on Monday, March 6, 2023.

High School Reunion Tournament began on February 20, 2023, and has aired nine quarterfinals and two semifinals since then. This week, the competition will come to an end, announcing the champion who will receive $100,000.

In the second semifinals episode, the players were Claire Sattler, a senior at Yale University from Bonita Springs, Florida, Justin Bolsen, a first-year student at Brown University from Canton, Georgia, and Stephanie Pierson, a junior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill from Macon, Georgia.

They were former teen players on the late Alex Trebek stage and are now in college.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Justin Bolsen

All three contestants played pretty well in the second semifinals episode of the High School Reunion Tournament.

The categories for the first round of the March 6 episode included “How Often Does It Happen?, Book Sequels, History, Quotable TV Shows, A Lot Of Hot Air, “A”djectives.”

The players had a good start, but Justin Bolsen had the best. He was leading the round from the start and gave 12 correct answers by the end. Stephanie Pierson got eight correct answers with zero incorrect responses. Claire Sattler, on the other hand, gave five correct answers. She and Justin also had one incorrect response, respectively.

The scores of the three players going into the second round were Justin at $6,200, Stephanie at $4,000, and Claire at $2,600.

In the second round, the categories were “The Tech Beat, Sea Here, Study: Guides, Pop Music, More Than One Meaning, Pivotal Women.”

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the Double Jeopardy round of the latest episode was pretty intense. Claire and Justin found Daily Doubles, respectively, but none were able to give the correct answer.

While Claire lost $2,000 in the Daily Double segment, Justin lost $5,000. Stephanie was leading the game at the time, but a series of wrong answers and a few tough calls from judges landed her in third place. Claire managed to take the lead from Justin with a difference of $200.

The players’ round 2 scores were Claire at $8,600, Justin at $8,400, and Stephanie at $5,200.

In the Final Jeopardy round, none of the players gave the correct answer to the final question. But the result was not the same as it was in the second round. Claire wagered almost all her money in the final round and unfortunately lost it. This move of hers brought her down to third place. Justin made the lowest bet and thus topped the scoreboard, while Stephanie ranked second.

Hence, Justin Bolsen won Jeopardy! today.

Justin Bolsen: Tonight's winner (Image via jb0ls/Instagram)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the March 6 episode, the category for the final round was “U.S. History,” and the clue/final question read:

“An 1869 presidential pardon was granted to this man, due in part to a plea by the Medical Society of Harford County, Maryland.”

The correct answer was “Samuel Mudd.”

None of the players were able to correctly answer the final question. Justin wrote “Frederick Douglas,” Stephanie guessed “Johnson,” and Claire wrote “Booth.”

Take a look at the final results of the second semifinals episode of Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023:

Justin Bolsen: $8,400 – $2,001 = $6,399 (Who is Frederick Douglas) (Finalist)

Stephanie Pierson: $5,200 – $3,500 = $1,700 ($10,000) (Who is Johnson?)

Claire Sattler: $8,600 – $8,201 = $399 ($10,000) (Who is Booth? I love you all! ❤️)

With today’s win, Justin became the finalist in the High School Reunion Tournament. He will compete against Jackson Jones and one more finalist.

The winner among them will receive a cash prize of $100,000 and a spot in the Tournament of Champions 2023.

The next episode of the syndicated game show will air on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

