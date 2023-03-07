Today’s final Jeopardy! answer: Monday,  March 6, 2023

Jeopardy! returns with another brand new episode of its latest season, this Monday, March 6, 2023, and it's the 3rd week of the highly intriguing High School Reunion Tournament. The brand new episode is even more special as it is the 2nd episode of the semi-finals of the Reunion Tournament.

The enthralling tournament started on February 20, 2023, and is all set to continue until Thursday, March 9, 2023. Moreover, 27 out of 30 participants from the 2 season-long 35 Teen Tournaments have taken part in the super-competitive and thrilling game.

It's safe to say that this specific tournament has arguably been the biggest highlight of the popular game show's current season. However, right after the tournament is over, season 39 will keep on going with the general format of the trivia show.

In the most recent Game 126 of the 39th season, 3 promising students from three different universities, including Stephanie Pierson, Claire Sattler and Justin Bolsen, are seen going head-to-head to garner a spot in the highly awaited finals for themselves, where one of them will join the preceding semi-final episode's winner Jackson Jones.

The attempts in the quarterfinals are quite interesting, as suggested by the box scores, Stephanie had 27, Claire had 34 and Justin had 39. Based solely on the numbers, this semi-final could be anyone’s game.

The final round of the show is a fan-favorite as it provides fans with a golden opportunity to have a guess at the correct answer to the final question, ahead of the episode's debut. Without further delay, let's dive right in to find out today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer, and more relevant details below.

March 6, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question of season 39's Game 126 reads as follows:

"An 1869 presidential pardon was granted to this man, due in part to a plea by the Medical Society of Harford County, Maryland"

This final question is from the "U.S. History" category, which is quite a popular subject in a vast range of categories. While easy questions can sometimes rattle participants under immense pressure, it is exciting to see which promising student gives the right answer.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, March 6, 2023

The clue and solution to the final Jeopardy! question for the latest round reads as follows:

Solution: Samuel Mudd.

Solution: Samuel Mudd.

Samuel Alexander Mudd Sr., infamously known as Samuel Mudd, was an American physician who was arrested and imprisoned for conspiring in the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, along with John Wilkes Booth.

After fatally shooting Lincoln on April 14, 1865, Booth escaped the scene to Mudd's house. Later on, a military commission found Samuel Mudd guilty of conspiring and aiding in a murder. He was spared execution by just a single vote, however, and received a sentence of life imprisonment.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, March 6, 2023

The 3 promising players for this episode of Jeopardy! entail a junior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in Macon, Georgia, Stephanie Pierson, a senior at Yale University in Bonita Springs, Florida, Claire Sattler, and a first-year student at Brown University in Canton, Georgia, Justin Bolsen.

Watch the 3 university students battling it out in the brand new 2nd semifinal episode of Jeopardy!'s High School Reunion Tournament.

